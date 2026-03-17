Pakistan Strikes Afghan Hospital,  Over 400 Feared Killed

Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in the country's capital late on Monday, killing at least 400 people. It marked a dramatic escalation of a conflict that began late last month and has seen repeated cross-border clashes as well as airstrikes inside Afghanistan. There has been no response to international appeals for a ceasefire. Pakistan denied that it hade attacked a hospital, claiming that no civilian locations were impacted by its strikes, which were also carried out in eastern Afghanistan.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Pakistani Airstrike On Kabul Hospital
Residents and rescue workers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
1/13
Pakistan Strike On Kabul Hospital
A survivor is treated in an ambulance at the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/13
Pakistan Attacks Kabul Hospital
Taliban rescue workers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/13
Pakistan Afghanistan Conflict
Firefighters work at the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/13
Kabul Hospital Attacked
A medical worker reaches toward a body entangled in the rubble of a drug rehabilitation hospital after it was hit by a late-Monday airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/13
Pakistan Afghanistan War
Residents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/13
Afghanistan Pakistan Conflict
A man sits beside the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/13
Pakistan Attacks Afghanistan
Two women watch as rescue workers and officials inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/13
Pakistan Airstrike At A Drug Rehabilitation Hospital In Kabul
Taliban rescue team member Allah Mohammad Farooq inspects the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/13
Pak Airstrike Afghanistan
Ambulances and medical vehicles are parked at the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/13
Pakistani Airstrike On Kabul Hospital
A rescue worker inspects the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/13
Pakistan Strike On Kabul Hospital
A damaged room is seen at the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/13
Pakistan Attacks Kabul Hospital
Residents and rescue workers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/13
Pakistan Afghanistan Conflict
Residents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo: AP/Siddiqullah Alizai
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era

  2. 'Contribution To Indian Casualties': Sunil Gavaskar Rips Into Sunrisers' Management For Abrar Ahmed Signing

  3. IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar Backs Star All-Rounder As PBKS’ X-Factor In Powerplay

  4. Harshit Rana Knee Surgery Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Pacer Likely To Miss Majority Of IPL 2026

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed By Fame, Says 'If You Do Well, You Are Bound To Get Attention'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  4. Indian LPG Tanker Shivalik Safely Docks At Mundra After Navigating Strait Of Hormuz

  5. Navtej Sarna, Mamta Kalia Among 24 Winners Of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Germany’s Carnival Celebrations Ignite Streets With Vibrant Color And Tradition

  2. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  3. How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  

  4. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  5. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

Latest Stories

  1. Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  6. Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

  7. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  8. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify