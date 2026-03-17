Pakistan Strikes Afghan Hospital, Over 400 Feared Killed
Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in the country's capital late on Monday, killing at least 400 people. It marked a dramatic escalation of a conflict that began late last month and has seen repeated cross-border clashes as well as airstrikes inside Afghanistan. There has been no response to international appeals for a ceasefire. Pakistan denied that it hade attacked a hospital, claiming that no civilian locations were impacted by its strikes, which were also carried out in eastern Afghanistan.
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