Tour de France 2026: Merlier Wins Crash-Marred 12th Stage, Pogacar Retains Overall Lead

Belgian rider Tim Merlier earned another stage win at the Tour de France while several riders fell as they sprinted to the line Thursday. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar avoided the crash and kept his significant overall lead over second-place Jonas Vingegaard after 12 stages. It was Merlier’s third stage win on this year’s Tour and sixth of his career. Dutch rider Olav Kooij finished second and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium was third. With riders fighting for position on the home straight, Colombian Fernando Gaviria went down after clipping the wheel of another cyclist and fell to his left, bringing Norwegian rider Soeren Waerenskjold — Wednesday’s stage winner — down with him. Just behind them, four other riders had no room to swerve around them and flew over their

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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey celebrates on the podium after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Mads Pedersen
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, throws his bouquet of flowers after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Riders sprint to the finish line of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Fans greet riders with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Mathias Vacek
Mathias Vacek of the Czech Republic, takes water from sport director during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Riders are reflected in mirrors during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Spectators cheer the riders during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Phil Bauhaus
Germany's Phil Bauhaus, right, France's Ewen Costiou, second right, France's Baptiste Veistroffer, second left, and France's Matteo Vercher ride in a breakaway during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-Xabier Azparren
Spain's Xabier Azparren changes bike during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Riders in a breakaway pedal past a field of sunflowers during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Spectators cheer the riders during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Riders take the start during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Riders take the start during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 twelfth stage cycling race highlights-
Riders take the start during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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