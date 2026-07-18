Tour de France 2026: Merlier Wins Crash-Marred 12th Stage, Pogacar Retains Overall Lead

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Germany's Phil Bauhaus, right, France's Ewen Costiou, second right, France's Baptiste Veistroffer, second left, and France's Matteo Vercher ride in a breakaway during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, France, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus