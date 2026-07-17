Who Is Anurag Kumar? Former IB Special Director Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner After Satish Golcha's Removal

Indian Express reported that the Centre had repeatedly advised Golcha against altering the interview-based system for appointing SHOs introduced by his predecessor, Sanjay Arora. Under that system, inspectors were shortlisted through interviews conducted by a board of senior officers before appointments were finalised. According to the report, multiple lists of SHOs were issued after Golcha took charge without following the same procedure despite repeated reminders from the Centre. A Police Establishment Board on similar lines was eventually constituted in December.