Anurag Kashyap Stands In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk, Questions Government's Silence

Anurag Kashyap joined Bollywood actors in backing educationalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike.
Kashyap strongly criticised the government's silence on Wangchuk's deteriorating health, calling the indifference deafening.
Shabana Azmi, Omi Vaidya, Abhay Deol and Soni Razdan, among others, have urged Wangchuk to end his strike to preserve his health.
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities and other demands. The Cockroach Janta Party has reached the 25th day of protest, while Wangchuk completed the 18th day of his hunger strike. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their concerns for Wangchuk as his health has deteriorated and his blood glucose levels have dropped significantly.
Anurag Kashyap expresses solidarity with Wangchuk
Showing support to Wangchuk, Kashyap criticised the establishment's silence and apparent indifference to the activist's deteriorating condition. Wangchuk has also received support from veteran celebs, including Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Soni Razdan and Shabana Azmi. Swara Bhasker, Omi Vaidya and Abhay Deol, among others, also voiced their backing for Wangchuk.
Kashyap slams government silence
Kashyap sharply criticised the government on his Instagram Stories. He called Wangchuk a "brave heart" and admitted he lacks the courage to do what Wangchuk is doing.
"There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning... It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives," the filmmaker said.
He accused the authorities of complicity regarding the activist's health. "But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent," Kashyap added.
In a separate post, he condemned the administration in Hindi. "Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai," Kashyap said.
Demands and parliament march
The Jantar Mantar protest began on June 20. Wangchuk officially joined the movement on June 28.
Protesters want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. They are also demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.