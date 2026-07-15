Anurag Kashyap Stands In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk, Questions Government's Silence

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Anurag Kashyap has joined several Bollywood celebs who extended support to Sonam Wangchuk. He has questioned the establishment over its silence.

Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Wangchuk
Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk amid Jantar Mantar hunger strike Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Anurag Kashyap joined Bollywood actors in backing educationalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

  • Kashyap strongly criticised the government's silence on Wangchuk's deteriorating health, calling the indifference deafening.

  • Shabana Azmi, Omi Vaidya, Abhay Deol and Soni Razdan, among others, have urged Wangchuk to end his strike to preserve his health.

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities and other demands. The Cockroach Janta Party has reached the 25th day of protest, while Wangchuk completed the 18th day of his hunger strike. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their concerns for Wangchuk as his health has deteriorated and his blood glucose levels have dropped significantly.

Chinmayi Sripaada Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike - X
Chinmayi Sripaada Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike As Health Concerns Grow

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anurag Kashyap expresses solidarity with Wangchuk

Showing support to Wangchuk, Kashyap criticised the establishment's silence and apparent indifference to the activist's deteriorating condition. Wangchuk has also received support from veteran celebs, including Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Soni Razdan and Shabana Azmi. Swara Bhasker, Omi Vaidya and Abhay Deol, among others, also voiced their backing for Wangchuk.

Kashyap slams government silence

Kashyap sharply criticised the government on his Instagram Stories. He called Wangchuk a "brave heart" and admitted he lacks the courage to do what Wangchuk is doing.

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Chinmayi Sripaada Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike - X
Swara Bhasker Meets Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 13th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being assisted by a medical professional and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a hunger strike by CJP demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

"There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning... It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives," the filmmaker said.

He accused the authorities of complicity regarding the activist's health. "But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent," Kashyap added.

Anurag Kashyaps post
Anurag Kashyap's post Photo: Instagram
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In a separate post, he condemned the administration in Hindi. "Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai," Kashyap said.

Swara Bhasker Meets Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Swara Bhasker Backs Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike As Health Concerns Deepen

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Demands and parliament march

The Jantar Mantar protest began on June 20. Wangchuk officially joined the movement on June 28.

Protesters want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. They are also demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

They have announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20.

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