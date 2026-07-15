Anurag Kashyap Stands In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk, Questions Government's Silence

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities and other demands. The Cockroach Janta Party has reached the 25th day of protest, while Wangchuk completed the 18th day of his hunger strike. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their concerns for Wangchuk as his health has deteriorated and his blood glucose levels have dropped significantly.