Ram Gopal Varma Calls For Ban Of Censor Board, Says It Is ‘Killing’ Indian Cinema

Ram Gopal Varma questions the need for film censorship

Beginning his post with the declaration that "CENSOR should be BANNED," Ram Gopal Varma argued that censorship had become outdated in a world shaped by smartphones, streaming platforms and unrestricted access to information. It was further stated by the filmmaker that "to pretend that a government-appointed committee can shield adults from a filmmaker's perspective of any truth is not only outdated, but it's also idiotic."