Ram Gopal Varma Calls For Ban Of Censor Board, Says It Is ‘Killing’ Indian Cinema

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The filmmaker said adults should be free to decide what they watch and urged the industry to challenge censorship collectively.

Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma Slams Censor Board Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Ram Gopal Varma said the censor board has become obsolete in the digital era.

  • The filmmaker urged the industry to legally challenge the CBFC's current role collectively.

  • Obsession was released after 38 seconds of footage were removed by the CBFC.

Ram Gopal Varma has strongly criticised film censorship in India, arguing that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has outlived its purpose in the digital era. In a lengthy social media post, the filmmaker questioned why adults who are trusted to make important decisions in everyday life should not be trusted to decide which films they wish to watch.

Ram Gopal Varma questions the need for film censorship

Beginning his post with the declaration that "CENSOR should be BANNED," Ram Gopal Varma argued that censorship had become outdated in a world shaped by smartphones, streaming platforms and unrestricted access to information. It was further stated by the filmmaker that "to pretend that a government-appointed committee can shield adults from a filmmaker's perspective of any truth is not only outdated, but it's also idiotic."

Honey Trehan On Satluj - Instagram
Honey Trehan Defends Satluj, Explains Why Film Doesn't Focus On Khalra's Politics

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Varma also questioned the logic behind allowing 18-year-olds to vote while denying them the freedom to choose the films they watch. According to the director, "An 18-year-old can choose the leader of the country, but needs some random committee member to decide if hearing a cuss word or watching a shot is corruptive. That's not safeguarding society but infantilising it."

Filmmaker urges industry to challenge CBFC

Varma maintained that censorship has become ineffective because uncut versions of films are often available online within hours of release. He argued that "censorship doesn't hide content; it actually creates more demand," adding that content advisories would be more useful than mandatory cuts.

Related Content
Jana Nayagan finally gets censored with 12 cuts - X
Amid Satluj row, Onir slams CBFC for selective censorship - Instagram
Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Satluj - IMDb
Dhamaal 4 clears censor board with minor edits - X

Calling on filmmakers and producers to unite, Varma said the industry should legally and publicly challenge the censor board's role. It was concluded by the director that "Democracy demands free expression, and in a connected world, isolating and mutilating cinema is not just being blind and deaf, it is actually suicidal for our growth."

Anurag Kashyap On Satluj Row - X
Anurag Kashyap Insists Former CBFC Head Prasoon Joshi Hadn't Watched Satluj Before Objecting

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

His remarks come amid renewed conversations around film censorship following the theatrical release of Obsession, which received an 'A' certificate after the CBFC ordered the removal of 38 seconds of footage, including scenes depicting extreme violence, graphic sexual activity and nudity.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories