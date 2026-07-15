Chinmayi Sripaada Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike As Health Concerns Grow

Chinmayi Sripaada says Wangchuk should end his fast

In a post on X, Chinmayi wrote, "Please, someone get Mr. Sonam Wangchuk to call off his fast." She further argued that students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak were themselves exhausted by repeated examinations and uncertainty. According to the singer, "The NEET students themselves, exhausted as they are with paper leaks and re-exams, don't have Sonam Wangchuk on their minds."