Chinmayi Sripaada Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike As Health Concerns Grow

Chinmayi Sripaada again urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his prolonged hunger strike.
A Delhi High Court PIL seeks urgent medical intervention and government dialogue.
Wangchuk has reportedly lost 8.25 kilograms during his 18-day indefinite fast.
Chinmayi Sripaada has renewed her appeal to activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to end his indefinite hunger strike as it entered its 18th day. The singer shared her views on X, saying Wangchuk's health should not continue to deteriorate over a cause that, in her opinion, has not received the attention it deserves from those directly affected.
Chinmayi Sripaada says Wangchuk should end his fast
In a post on X, Chinmayi wrote, "Please, someone get Mr. Sonam Wangchuk to call off his fast." She further argued that students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak were themselves exhausted by repeated examinations and uncertainty. According to the singer, "The NEET students themselves, exhausted as they are with paper leaks and re-exams, don't have Sonam Wangchuk on their minds."
Chinmayi also criticised the authorities, claiming that they would remain indifferent even if Wangchuk continued his fast. In another strongly worded post, she expressed concern over the country's governance and called for change.
Health concerns continue as PIL seeks intervention
This is the second time Chinmayi has publicly requested Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Earlier, she had said she hoped he would call off the protest because she feared his life could be lost in a system that did not value people raising such issues.
Several public figures, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya and Prakash Raj, have also either appealed to the government to engage in dialogue or urged Wangchuk to end his fast as his health worsened.
Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking immediate medical intervention and dialogue with Wangchuk. According to the petition, the activist has reportedly lost around 8.25 kilograms and has experienced recurring episodes of low blood sugar, dizziness, severe weakness and muscle loss since beginning the hunger strike.