He underlined, “A government office is a Kafka-esque face. You can’t hold a single government office responsible because they’re following the guidelines and procedure," while claiming that the guidelines change depending on public sentiment. Kashyap has been vocal in his support of Trehan's film. In one of his Instagram stories, he wrote, "The thing about banning something is that the more you ban something, the more people want to watch it. I was not even planning to watch this film, but now I will have to watch it to understand why it got banned." He also shared another Instagram Story, urging the public to watch the film, even if it meant using pirated copies. Gurudwaras all across the country are hosting public screenings of the film.