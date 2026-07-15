Anurag Kashyap Insists Former CBFC Head Prasoon Joshi Hadn't Watched Satluj Before Objecting

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
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Joshi served as the CBFC chief in the years Satluj was hounded over certification.

Anurag Kashyap On Satluj Row
Anurag Kashyap On Satluj Row Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Anurag Kashyap stated Prasoon Joshi didn't even view Satluj before bringing objections.

  • He added that the CBFC chairperson often relies on reports of the examining committee.

  • Kashyap addressed this on Kunal Kamra's YouTube channel.

Anurag Kashyap has claimed Prasoon Joshi hadn't even watched Honey Trehan's Satluj before flagging objections to it. Kashyap has disclosed what he drew from a private conversation with Trehan — Prasoon Joshi, lyricist-screenwriter and the then Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hadn’t even watched the film before he objected to its release. “Honey says Prasoon Joshi had objections with the film. He hadn’t seen the film. I know, in other cases also, the chairman doesn’t see the film,” said Kashyap. He made these comments on Kunal Kamra's YouTube channel.

Kashyap contended that the CBFC chief does not always watch films personally and sometimes falls back only on reports submitted by members of the Examining Committee. “On the basis of that report, an arbitrary decision can be made. So, the film has been arbitrarily withdrawn. When I last spoke to Honey, he hasn’t been given any clear reasons," he said.

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Anurag Kashyap Questions Former CBFC Chief's Objections

Anurag Kashyap also slammed Joshi’s silence over recent censorship controversies. “If the body’s face is Prasoon Joshi, he hasn’t made any statements on all the films being stopped. At the end of the day, by removing FCAT, it’s a Kafka-esque thing," he said.

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He underlined, “A government office is a Kafka-esque face. You can’t hold a single government office responsible because they’re following the guidelines and procedure," while claiming that the guidelines change depending on public sentiment. Kashyap has been vocal in his support of Trehan's film. In one of his Instagram stories, he wrote, "The thing about banning something is that the more you ban something, the more people want to watch it. I was not even planning to watch this film, but now I will have to watch it to understand why it got banned." He also shared another Instagram Story, urging the public to watch the film, even if it meant using pirated copies. Gurudwaras all across the country are hosting public screenings of the film.

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