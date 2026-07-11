50 Journalists, Film Critics Slam ZEE5 Removal Of Satluj In Open Letter

This is not a new story. The film, formerly titled Punjab ’95, was withdrawn from its planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, amid reports that political considerations influenced the decision. Around the same time, its producers were contesting an initial Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) order of 21 cuts in the Bombay High Court. Over the following years, as the film was sent to the CBFC’s revising committee and resubmitted through multiple rounds, the number of cuts rose first to 85, then finally to 127. These demands came from a body whose statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is to certify films for exhibition, not to censor them.