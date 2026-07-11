Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-Starrer Set For Grand Trailer Premiere On July 24

The official trailer for director Ramayana is set to be unveiled this July.
The makers will present an exclusive first look of the film at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026, in Ballroom 20.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Ahead of its Diwali release, the makers announced that the trailer for Ramayana will debut this July. The film marks the first instalment in director Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic franchise and is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026.
On Saturday, the makers shared the announcement on social media with the caption, "For thousands of years the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey - one of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema (sic)."
Have a look at the post here.
Ramayana set for Comic-Con debut
The makers will unveil the film's first look at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.
Producer Namit Malhotra, Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will participate in a special panel. It will begin at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST) at Ballroom 20.
"In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana), and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world's oldest and most enduring epics," reads the the official SDCC description of the panel.
The magnum opus also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
It will be released in two parts: the first instalment will hit the screens during Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.