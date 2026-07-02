Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Reacts To Comparisons With Christopher Nolan's Epic The Odyssey

Malhotra on Ramayana's comparisons with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

During an interview with content creator Aarush Prashanth, Malhotra addressed the technological innovations utilised in the production. He said, "I think there are 2-3 things which I don't want to say today. I just wish for the audience to see it first. If they do not notice it, then we will be very successful. That's why, by saying it now, I don't want to alert anyone. We are doing everything we can from our side. We're working hard so that we do the best we can. With everyone's passion or enthusiasm, this will become a moment of pride for every Indian all over the world."