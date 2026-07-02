Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Reacts To Comparisons With Christopher Nolan's Epic The Odyssey

Producer Namit Malhotra addressed comparisons between Ramayana and Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Yash, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.
Malhotra's visual effects company DNEG, which has worked on several Christopher Nolan blockbusters, is handling the VFX for Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Producer Namit Malhotra recently reacted to comparisons between his film and Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.
Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been backed by Yash and Malhotra. The two-part epic drama, is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 4,000 crore. This budget ranks it among the costliest Indian films ever made. The first part releases during Diwali 2026, followed by the second in Diwali 2027.
Malhotra on Ramayana's comparisons with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey
During an interview with content creator Aarush Prashanth, Malhotra addressed the technological innovations utilised in the production. He said, "I think there are 2-3 things which I don't want to say today. I just wish for the audience to see it first. If they do not notice it, then we will be very successful. That's why, by saying it now, I don't want to alert anyone. We are doing everything we can from our side. We're working hard so that we do the best we can. With everyone's passion or enthusiasm, this will become a moment of pride for every Indian all over the world."
The Odyssey retells the ancient Greek epic. Addressing Ramayana's comparisons with Nolan's film, Malhotra said, "I think it's in our hands as Indians, which path and position we take it, with belief, in front of world."
Social media users have actively debated the two projects. One Reddit user noted the narrative differences, saying, "Nolan has a upper hand here as The Odyssey is a completely fictional story where as ramayana is a story of real events." Another commented, "Won't compare them."
The DNEG connection with Christopher Nolan's films
Malhotra serves as Chairman and Global CEO of DNEG (Double Negative). The visual effects firm is behind Nolan's hits including Inception, Interstellar, Tenet, and Oppenheimer.
The same company is currently handling the visual effects for Ramayana.
Ramayana cast
Apart from Kapoor as Lord Rama, the epic drama also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.