Christoper Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon To Visit India For The Odyssey Premiere

Mumbai has been chosen as one of the few stops on the global premiere circuit of The Odyssey.
Christoper Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Emma Thomas will arrive in Mumbai for the premiere.
It marks the first Nolan film to premiere in India.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is all set to arrive in Mumbai in July for the India premiere of his new mythic action epic, The Odyssey. He will be accompanied by film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Academy Award- winning producer Emma Thomas. The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India.
The filmmaker and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on The Odyssey’s global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York. The Odyssey arrives in theatres worldwide July 17. The India premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. Nolan has long enjoyed a demigod status among film lovers in India. He has returned that love and devotion. He filmed portions of The Dark Knight Rises (2012) in Jodhpur and Tenet (2020) in Mumbai. During a trip to India over Easter weekend in 2018, Nolan campaigned for the preservation of celluloid film in Bollywood.
“I wanted to meet Indian filmmakers and learn more about India,” Nolan said at the time about his visit to India. “I am looking forward to watching more Indian films in the future. I have had the pleasure of watching Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali recently, which I hadn’t seen before. I think it is one of the best films ever made. It is an extraordinary piece of work. I am interested in learning more about the Indian film industry and that is the reason why I came.”
The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, and is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy.
Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey brings Homer’s foundational saga of Odysseus’s decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy to the screen. Damon portrays Odysseus, the battle-hardened hero whose return to Ithaca is delayed by fate, monsters and the wrath of the gods. Shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX® cameras. During the initial rollout, India was the only market outside the US to get early access to IMAX bookings.