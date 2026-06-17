Christoper Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon To Visit India For The Odyssey Premiere

“I wanted to meet Indian filmmakers and learn more about India,” Nolan said at the time about his visit to India. “I am looking forward to watching more Indian films in the future. I have had the pleasure of watching Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali recently, which I hadn’t seen before. I think it is one of the best films ever made. It is an extraordinary piece of work. I am interested in learning more about the Indian film industry and that is the reason why I came.”