Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Bookings Open in India; Tom Holland-Starrer To Skip IMAX Screens

The advance ticket bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have commenced in India.
The film will skip IMAX screens in India, leaving fans disappointed.
Audiences can book tickets for other formats, including PLF, BigPix, ScreenX, ICE, 4DX, and MX4D in 2D and 3D.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have worldwide release on July 31, 2026. But it will hit the Indian theatres a day before. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has opened advance ticket bookings for the Tom Holland-starrer, but there is a catch.
The studio excluded IMAX from the supported formats. Yes, you read it right. The decision marks the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film will skip IMAX screens in India, leaving fans disappointed.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day unavailable in IMAX in India
Audiences can book seats across several alternative premium large-format screens, but not IMAX. Advance bookings are open for PLF, BigPix, ScreenX, ICE, 4DX, and MX4D formats, available in both 2D and 3D presentations.
The fourth instalment of the franchise will be released nationwide in six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Spider-Man 4 cast
Holland has returned as Peter Parker, Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, and Jacob Batalon again plays Ned Leeds. Destin Daniel Cretton has directed the new film, marking his third Marvel project following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Man.
Jon Watts directed Holland's previous Spider-Man trilogy.
The other cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando returns as Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas, Marvin Jones III, and Sadie Sink round out the cast.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The third part ended with the world forgetting who Peter Parker was. The fourth instalment of Spider-Man will start from the events of No Way Home.
Earlier, sharing his excitement about reprising his role for the fourth time, Holland said, "I feel good, man," and added, "It feels funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time, somehow. It is also the first time we have had fans on set for day 1, so it’s really exciting to share this with them."