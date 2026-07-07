The Odyssey First Reactions: Christopher Nolan's 'Crowning Achievement', 'Staggering', 'Jaw-Dropping'

The Odyssey has been met with critical adulation.
Christopher Nolan's epic is already being hailed as one of the year's unmissable films.
The film is attracting award buzz for its leads and a Best Picture nomination.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is already being called one of the year's standouts. The film adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic by the Oppenheimer director was screened for the press on Monday night.
The initial verdict from critics was overwhelmingly euphoric, with many describing it as Nolan’s biggest and most ambitious work to date.
What Are The Critics Saying?
ScreenRant's Liam Crowley calls Nolan's latest feature the "must-see theatrical experience of our generation," as he shared the following: "An absolute redefinition of the word epic and a new gold standard for blockbuster cinema. Each act alone could be a Best Picture nomination. Paced to perfection. Several memorable performances but Anne Hathaway is my Oscars win lock. Seen it twice - *shocked* at how much repeat value it possesses. It’s a love letter to myth, the film industry, and diehard fans of Nolan’s catalog. This is his crown jewel."
“A filmmaking feast,” wrote Collider’s Peri Nemiroff. “A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart.” The Hollywood Reporter’s film editor Aaron Couch also specified a “first” for the Academy Award-winning director: “a fleshed out horror sequence.”
The cast also received major love. Fandango’s Erik Davis showered praise on Robert Pattinson, writing: “He’s so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character’s villainy, and it results in one of my favorite performances of his.” He also called the movie “an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time.” Indiewire’s Anne Thompson has already sounded the bell on the film’s awards chances, including those for Best Picture: “Matt Damon could win Best Actor and a bevy of supporting thesps and noms will follow. The BP to beat.”
The Odyssey is notably the first narrative feature film to be entirely shot with Imax cameras. The film releases on July 17 via Universal.