The Odyssey First Reactions: Christopher Nolan's 'Crowning Achievement', 'Staggering', 'Jaw-Dropping'

The cast also received major love. Fandango’s Erik Davis showered praise on Robert Pattinson, writing: “He’s so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character’s villainy, and it results in one of my favorite performances of his.” He also called the movie “an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time.” Indiewire’s Anne Thompson has already sounded the bell on the film’s awards chances, including those for Best Picture: “Matt Damon could win Best Actor and a bevy of supporting thesps and noms will follow. The BP to beat.”