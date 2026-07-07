Satluj Controversy: I&B Ministry Says Diljit Dosanjh Film Violated IT Rules

Satluj was removed after the I&B Ministry alleged certification rules were bypassed.
Ministry claimed the OTT release violated provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
Film faced 27 initial cuts before a revision committee reportedly sought 120 changes.
The Satluj controversy has intensified after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) alleged that the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was released on an OTT platform without completing the mandatory certification process. The development comes after the film was taken down from Zee5 in India only two days after its debut, prompting widespread debate over its release and subsequent removal.
I&B Ministry alleges Satluj violated IT Rules
According to an ANI report, officials from the Ministry claimed that Satluj did not receive the certification required for theatrical release before it appeared on Zee5. It was stated by an official that, instead of completing the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and proceeded with an OTT release.
The Ministry further alleged that the move violated provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. However, no specific provision of the rules was identified in the statement.
Satluj's long certification battle
Originally titled Panjab 95, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022. The board initially sought 27 cuts and a title change, while a later revision committee reportedly recommended 120 cuts after legal proceedings. The Ministry also stated that no representation seeking approval or reconsideration had been received from the filmmakers before the OTT release.
Following the film's removal, Zee5 confirmed that Satluj would remain unavailable for streaming in India until further notice while all appropriate legal avenues were being explored. Despite the takedown, Diljit Dosanjh said he was satisfied that audiences had managed to watch the film, adding that seeing community screenings had brought him immense happiness.
Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj chronicles the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. After a prolonged legal battle over certification, the film was eventually released on OTT before being withdrawn from the Indian platform shortly afterwards.