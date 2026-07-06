Hormuz Service Fee Explained: Will India Pay More For Oil If Iran Starts Charging Ships?

Iran’s proposed fee could increase freight and insurance costs for oil tankers using Hormuz
India may pay more for Gulf crude, as most of its oil imports pass through the strait
Petrol, diesel and LPG prices could rise if higher import costs continue for long
Amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, reports that Iran could impose a service fee on commercial vessels using the strategic waterway have raised concerns over the cost of oil imports for countries such as India. The narrow sea passage between Iran and Oman is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, carrying a major share of globally traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas.
For India, which imports most of its crude oil requirements, any disruption or additional cost in Hormuz can quickly affect freight rates, insurance premiums and the landed price of oil.
Is Iran Really Planning To Charge Ships?
Iran has periodically asserted greater control over maritime activity near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen during the ongoing crisis in the West Asia. A proposed “service fee” could be framed as a charge for navigation support, security, port-related services or passage management.
Notably, Iran’s ambassador to China, Ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli while speaking at the World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday said that Tehran plans to introduce new service fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, while promising “special" treatment for countries that supported Iran during the recent conflict.
However, the legal and practical position remains complicated. The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway used by ships from across the world. Under international maritime norms, commercial vessels enjoy transit passage through such straits, and any unilateral move to impose charges could face opposition from shipping companies, importing nations and Western naval powers.
Who Would Actually Pay The Service Fee?
If Iran introduces any form of fee, the immediate payer would likely be the shipping company, vessel operator or charterer. In oil trade, however, such costs rarely remain with the ship owner.
The expense would be added to freight charges, insurance bills and voyage costs. Oil suppliers, traders and refiners would eventually factor those costs into the final price of crude delivered to importing countries.
For Indian refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, the main concern would not only be a direct service fee but also higher war-risk insurance and freight costs. Even a modest charge could become significant if shipping companies begin treating the route as riskier.
Would India End Up Paying More For Crude Oil?
India could pay more for crude if a fee is imposed and shipping costs rise, but the final impact would depend on the scale of the charge and the wider market situation. A small fee alone may not dramatically alter India’s oil bill. The bigger risk would emerge if the move triggers delays, tanker shortages, insurance spikes or fears of a blockade.
India buys crude from several Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Much of this oil passes through Hormuz before reaching Indian ports. If the cost of moving each cargo rises, refiners may have to pay a higher landed price even when global benchmark crude prices remain stable.
Could Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise?
A rise in crude import costs does not automatically mean an immediate increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. Retail fuel prices in India are influenced by global oil prices, exchange rates, refinery margins and decisions by oil marketing companies.
Still, a prolonged increase in freight and insurance costs could put pressure on domestic fuel prices. Petrol and diesel may become costlier if oil marketing companies are unable to absorb the additional burden. LPG prices could also be affected because India imports a significant quantity of cooking gas from Gulf suppliers.
Can India Avoid The Strait Of Hormuz?
India cannot fully avoid the Strait of Hormuz because a large part of its crude and LPG supplies comes from Gulf producers located inside the Persian Gulf. Oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE must generally pass through Hormuz to reach India.
New Delhi can reduce its exposure by increasing purchases from other countries such as Russia, the United State or Latin America. India can also use its strategic petroleum reserves to manage short-term disruptions and ask refiners to diversify supply contracts.
But these alternatives cannot completely replace Gulf oil overnight. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to India’s energy security, making any attempt to impose additional costs or restrict shipping a serious concern for New Delhi.