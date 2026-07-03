Do Indians Have A Fundamental Right To Protest? What The Constitution Says

While not explicitly named, the right to protest is protected by constitutional guarantees to free speech, peaceful assembly, and forming associations
The government can impose reasonable restrictions on protests to protect public safety, sovereignty, and order, meaning public spaces cannot be blocked indefinitely
Courts consistently safeguard peaceful dissent, recently ruling that simply opposing government decisions does not justify state crackdowns or criminal action
The right to protest has long been part of India’s democratic culture. Citizens have taken to streets, public grounds and designated protest sites to oppose laws, demand accountability and raise concerns over jobs, prices, discrimination and public policy. While the Constitution does not separately spell out a “right to protest”, courts have held that peaceful dissent is protected through a set of fundamental rights. The protection, however, is not absolute and is subject to restrictions aimed at maintaining public order and protecting the rights of others.
Which Constitutional Articles Protect Protests?
The constitutional basis for protest lies primarily in Article 19. Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, while Article 19(1)(b) gives citizens the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. Article 19(1)(c) protects the right to form associations and unions.
Taken together, these provisions protect peaceful marches, rallies, sit-ins, public meetings and demonstrations. A citizen can criticise the government, oppose a law, raise slogans and mobilise others around a political or social cause, as long as the protest remains peaceful and does not violate other laws.
Article 21, which protects life and personal liberty, has also been invoked by courts while examining state action against protesters, particularly where restrictions affect dignity, movement and livelihood.
What Has The Supreme Court Said Earlier?
The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognised dissent as an essential feature of democracy. It has held that the right to protest cannot be read in isolation from freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.
At the same time, the court has said that demonstrations cannot lead to indefinite occupation of public spaces. In its 2020 ruling on the Shaheen Bagh protests, the Supreme Court held that public ways and common areas cannot be blocked indefinitely, especially when this affects commuters and the larger public.
The court has also underlined that criticism of those in power is not itself an offence. In judgments involving journalists, activists and political dissent, it has observed that democratic governance requires tolerance of opposing views and that citizens must have space to question public authority.
Can The Government Restrict Demonstrations?
Yes. Article 19 permits the state to impose reasonable restrictions on speech and assembly in the interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, public order, decency, morality and prevention of offences.
Police and district authorities may require prior permission for a rally, regulate its route and timing, limit the number of participants, impose conditions on loudspeakers and prohibit gatherings in sensitive zones. During situations involving violence, communal tension or a serious threat to public safety, authorities may issue prohibitory orders restricting assembly.
But restrictions must have a legal basis and must be proportionate. A blanket ban on protests or action taken merely because a demonstration is politically inconvenient can be challenged before courts.
When Does A Protest Become Illegal?
A protest can lose legal protection if it turns violent, damages public or private property, blocks hospitals or emergency services, threatens public safety or incites hatred and violence. Carrying weapons, attacking public officials, vandalising infrastructure or forcibly preventing people from moving freely can invite criminal action.
A gathering may also face legal consequences if it violates valid prohibitory orders, ignores conditions imposed by authorities or is held in a regulated area without permission. However, criticism of the government, peaceful slogans and participation in a lawful demonstration do not by themselves make a protest illegal.
The Balance Between Public Order And Free Speech
The issue came into focus again this week when the Bombay High Court quashed an externment order against Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, an office-bearer of the Social Democratic Party of India. Justice Madhav J. Jamdar held that merely opposing decisions of the Union government or organising protests could not justify forcing a citizen out of an area.
During the hearing, the court asked why citizens could not protest government decisions and questioned whether people were being made “slaves of the government” by slapping cases against them. The court found that the action affected the petitioner’s rights to freedom of expression and dignity, and said there was no material to show that his acts caused danger or harm to people or property.