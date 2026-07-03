Do Indians Have A Fundamental Right To Protest? What The Constitution Says

The right to protest has long been part of India’s democratic culture. Citizens have taken to streets, public grounds and designated protest sites to oppose laws, demand accountability and raise concerns over jobs, prices, discrimination and public policy. While the Constitution does not separately spell out a “right to protest”, courts have held that peaceful dissent is protected through a set of fundamental rights. The protection, however, is not absolute and is subject to restrictions aimed at maintaining public order and protecting the rights of others.