Can New Districts And Hill Councils Address Ladakh's Demand For Greater Autonomy?

Ladakh has announced five new districts, 17 tehsils and Hill Councils in all seven districts
The Centre is discussing a customised Article 371 framework for constitutional safeguards
Ladakhi groups continue to press for Sixth Schedule status and stronger constitutional protections
What has the Ladakh administration announced?
The Ladakh administration has unveiled its most significant governance overhaul since the Union Territory was created in August 2019. It has approved the creation of five new districts, taking the total number of districts from two to seven, along with 17 new tehsils to improve grassroots administration. The administration has also decided to establish Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDCs) in all seven districts instead of limiting them to Leh and Kargil.
At the same time, the Centre is holding talks with representatives of Ladakh's civil society on a customised constitutional framework based on Article 371, aimed at providing safeguards for the region. Together, these measures represent the government's attempt to address long-standing demands for greater local participation in governance.
Why were five new districts and 17 new tehsils created?
The expansion is intended to make governance more accessible in one of India's largest and most sparsely populated regions. Residents of remote villages often travel several hours, and sometimes days, to access district headquarters for government services. By creating smaller administrative units, the government hopes to improve the delivery of welfare schemes, speed up revenue administration, strengthen disaster response and make public services more accessible.
Officials have also argued that the new districts will allow better planning for infrastructure, healthcare, education and border development while ensuring that administration reaches remote communities spread across Ladakh's difficult mountainous terrain.
Why are Hill Councils being expanded to all seven districts?
The proposal to establish Hill Councils in every district seeks to deepen decentralised governance. At present, only Leh and Kargil have elected Autonomous Hill Development Councils, which oversee local planning and development in areas such as education, health, agriculture and rural infrastructure. The expansion would extend similar institutions to the five newly created districts, allowing local communities to participate more directly in development decisions.
Although these councils will continue to function under the Union Territory administration, supporters argue that wider representation could improve accountability and ensure that development priorities reflect local needs across different regions of Ladakh.
What is the proposed Article 371 framework?
Alongside administrative reforms, the Centre is discussing a customised constitutional arrangement inspired by Article 371. Unlike the special provisions already available to several states under different clauses of Article 371, the proposed Ladakh model would be tailored specifically for the Union Territory.
Discussions have focused on providing safeguards for land ownership, government jobs, cultural identity and local governance while preserving Ladakh's strategic importance as a border region. The proposal is seen as an alternative constitutional mechanism that could grant certain protections without extending the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.
Does this replace the demand for Sixth Schedule status?
Not entirely. The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have consistently maintained that their core demands include Sixth Schedule status, constitutional safeguards, restoration of democratic representation through a legislative assembly, recruitment protections and greater control over local resources.
The proposed Article 371 framework, new districts and expanded Hill Councils may strengthen decentralisation and administrative efficiency, but they do not automatically provide the constitutional guarantees available under the Sixth Schedule.
Whether the Centre's proposals can evolve into a broader political settlement will depend on the outcome of ongoing negotiations and the extent of powers ultimately granted to Ladakh's local institutions.