Can New Districts And Hill Councils Address Ladakh's Demand For Greater Autonomy?

What has the Ladakh administration announced?

The Ladakh administration has unveiled its most significant governance overhaul since the Union Territory was created in August 2019. It has approved the creation of five new districts, taking the total number of districts from two to seven, along with 17 new tehsils to improve grassroots administration. The administration has also decided to establish Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDCs) in all seven districts instead of limiting them to Leh and Kargil.