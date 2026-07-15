The Centre is steadily dismantling one of the most recognisable features of post-Independence New Delhi: the cluster of ministry buildings that housed India's bureaucracy for more than seven decades. Structures such as Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Vayu Bhawan are set to give way to a new generation of integrated office complexes under the Central Vista redevelopment project.