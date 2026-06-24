DMRC Begins Work on Central Vista Metro Corridor at Central Secretariat Station

The station is being developed under Phase V(A) as part of the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal attended the commencement event along with senior officials of his ministry and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the corridor will improve accessibility for thousands of employees and visitors, and provide smoother travel through integration with major metro lines.
"This vital project will save valuable commuting time, enhance passenger convenience, and further elevate the DMRC's network as a world-class public transport system," he said.
According to the DMRC, the Central Vista corridor will span 9.913 km and comprise nine underground stations — Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.
Once completed, the Central Secretariat station will function as a triple-interchange facility, providing connectivity between the new Magenta Line stations and the existing Yellow and Violet lines.
The interchange is likely to benefit around 60,000 government employees, visitors and daily commuters travelling to and from Lutyens' Delhi and surrounding administrative districts, the DMRC said.
The corridor aims to improve metro access to major government offices, judicial institutions, national memorials and convention centres in the Central Vista area while strengthening connectivity in central Delhi.