Fire Destroys Nearly 200 Labour Sheds Near Udyog Bhawan Redevelopment Site

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday in a temporary labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi.
Approximately 200 tin-sheds accommodating Central Vista redevelopment workers were completely destroyed in the blaze.
The Delhi Fire Services deployed 19 firefighting vehicles to bring the rapidly spreading fire under control by 5:30 a.m.
A massive fire destroyed approximately 200 temporary tin-sheds housing Central Vista redevelopment workers near Udyog Bhawan early Wednesday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the initial emergency call at 3.02 a.m. informing about a fire in an electric panel near the labour jhuggis close to Udyog Bhawan.
This incident adds to the rising number of blazes in the city. Only yesterday, a fire in the city’s Takia Kale Khan area destroyed 30 huts.
On June 3, a fire at a bread and breakfast in Malviya Nagar had claimed the lives of 22 people. The slew of incidents has raised questions over emergency services response times as well as fire safety regulations in the capital.
Massive Firefighting Operation
The flames spread rapidly through the dense rooms.
"The blaze quickly spread through the densely packed tin-shed rooms, prompting a major firefighting operation," an official told PTI. The fire soon involved several LPG cylinders, adding to the woes of the firefighters.
Authorities immediately upgraded the emergency response. While two water tenders attended the initial call, the scale of the fire prompted officials to deploy 19 fire-fighting vehicles, including water bowsers and specialised units.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 5.30 a.m. Officials said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation though media reports state that it could have started in an electrical panel before spreading to the temporary accommodations.
Central Vista Redevelopment
Demolition work is underway at the Udyyog Bhawan site. Crews are currently dismantling the building constructed in the late 1950s, following the recent demolition of the neighbouring Nirman Bhawan.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited manages the redevelopment site. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) awarded the firm a ₹3,069.70 crore contract in January 2026 to construct the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 8 and 9 on the cleared plots.
The destroyed structures accommodated labourers actively employed on this Central Vista project.