India Vs England, 1st ODI: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Edgbaston?

Rohit Sharma returns to India's ODI playing XI at Edgbaston
England won the toss and elected to bat first
Rohit opens with Shubman Gill as India begin ODI series
After a disappointing 4-0 T20I series defeat, India begin their ODI campaign against England with renewed optimism as the focus shifts towards preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The first ODI is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, where England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors have recalled several senior stars for the 50-over format, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, while Shubman Gill continues to lead the side.
England, meanwhile, welcomed back Joe Root and handed Jacob Bethell the responsibility of opening alongside Ben Duckett. Jos Buttler also marked a major milestone by making his 200th ODI appearance.
Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Edgbaston?
Yes, Rohit Sharma is playing in the first ODI against England at Edgbaston and has been named in India's playing XI. The veteran opener and former skipper will provide India with a massive boost at the top of the order alongside captain Shubman Gill. Rohit's inclusion was confirmed at the toss after England elected to bat first.
Rohit's return is significant as India begin building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The team management has been working on balancing experienced campaigners with emerging talent, but the selectors have continued to back Rohit's experience for this important away assignment.
He will also be expected to guide a relatively young batting group featuring Gill and Shreyas Iyer while forming a formidable top order with Virat Kohli back at No. 3.
With early assistance available for seamers at Edgbaston, Rohit will hope India's bowlers restrict England before he gets the opportunity to make an impact with the bat in the run chase.
India Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna