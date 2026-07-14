PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Storms Into Round Of 16

PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Wong Ling Ching. Stay tuned for live updates.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Streaming Info
Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Players Walk In!
PV Sindhu and Wong Ling Ching make their way onto Court 2, and the Round of 32 battle is just moments away from getting underway. The players are settling in, the crowd is ready, and we are set for an exciting clash at the Japan Open.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game On!
We are underway in Tokyo, and PV Sindhu wastes no time making her presence felt. The Indian star grabs the first two points of the match to take an early lead against Wong Ling Ching. A confident opening from Sindhu as she looks to set the tone from the very first rally.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 12-6 Ling Ching
PV Sindhu is dictating the pace early on and has built a strong 12-6 lead over Wong Ling Ching. The Indian shuttler is looking sharp, finding her rhythm with aggressive strokes and keeping her Malaysian opponent under pressure.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 14-9 Ling Ching
PV Sindhu maintains her advantage in the opening game, holding serve and keeping Wong Ling Ching under pressure. The Indian shuttler is controlling the pace of the rallies with precise placements and steady shot-making.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 21-14 Ling Ching
PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-14! The Indian shuttler stayed in control throughout the game, using her trademark attacking strokes and deep clears to push Wong Ling Ching behind the baseline. Sindhu’s sharp cross-court placements and ability to dictate the rallies made the difference as she closes out the opener with confidence.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game 2 - Sindhu 21-14, 2-2 Ling Ching
The second game is up and running in Tokyo, and Wong Ling Ching will be looking to bounce back after dropping the opener. PV Sindhu, meanwhile, will aim to carry her momentum forward and keep dictating the rallies with her attacking game and sharp court coverage.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game 2 - Sindhu 21-14, 15-5 Ling Ching
This game is no different for PV Sindhu. After dominating the opening game 21-14, the Indian shuttler has carried the same intensity into the second, racing to a 15-5 lead. Sindhu is dictating the rallies with her powerful attacking strokes, sharp angles, and clever placements, leaving Wong Ling Ching chasing the shuttle around the court.
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-14, 21-11 Ling Ching
PV Sindhu gets the job done in style. The Indian shuttler beats Wong Ling Ching 21-14, 21-11 to march into the next round of the Japan Open.
Sindhu was in control from the start, dictating the pace of the rallies with her attacking play, sharp court movement, and excellent shot placement. After taking the opening game comfortably, she kept the pressure on in the second and never allowed the Malaysian to find a way back into the contest.
That's A Wrap
PV Sindhu is through to the Round of 16, and that brings our live coverage to an end. Thank you for following the action with us. We'll be back soon with another live blog. Until then, take care and goodbye!