Tour De France 2026 Stage 8: Tim Merlier Powers To Back-to-Back Wins In Bergerac
Tim Merlier continued his dominant sprint form by winning Stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday, claiming back-to-back victories after powering to the finish in Bergerac. The Soudal-QuickStep rider recovered from being out of position in the closing metres to launch a blistering late sprint and beat Biniam Girmay into second, with Olav Kooij finishing third. Breakaway rider Liam Slock came close to a surprise win after a long solo effort but was caught just 1.3km from the line. Overall race leader Tadej Pogačar safely retained the yellow jersey with a 2min 42sec advantage over Jonas Vingegaard, while Merlier moved to within 15 points of Mads Pedersen in the battle for the green jersey.
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