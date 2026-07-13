Tour De France 2026 Stage 8: Tim Merlier Powers To Back-to-Back Wins In Bergerac

Tim Merlier continued his dominant sprint form by winning Stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday, claiming back-to-back victories after powering to the finish in Bergerac. The Soudal-QuickStep rider recovered from being out of position in the closing metres to launch a blistering late sprint and beat Biniam Girmay into second, with Olav Kooij finishing third. Breakaway rider Liam Slock came close to a surprise win after a long solo effort but was caught just 1.3km from the line. Overall race leader Tadej Pogačar safely retained the yellow jersey with a 2min 42sec advantage over Jonas Vingegaard, while Merlier moved to within 15 points of Mads Pedersen in the battle for the green jersey.

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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier celebrates on the podium after winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier, left, crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
Breakaway riders race during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
Spectators cheer as the pack rides riders past them during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race of over 180.4 kilometers (about 112 miles) with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race of over 180.4 kilometers (about 112 miles) with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
Breakaway riders speed past spectators during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over of 180.4 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180.4 kilometers (111.8 miles) with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180.4 kilometers (about 112 miles) with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 eighth stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is shielded from the sun ahead of the start of the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race of over 180.4 kilometers (about 1120 miles) with start in Perigueux and finish in Bergerac, France, Saturday, July 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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