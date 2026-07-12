Who Was Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani? Former Emir Who Transformed Qatar

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa transformed Qatar into a global LNG and diplomatic power.
Former Qatari Emir expanded economy, Al Jazeera and regional diplomatic influence.
Qatar declares four days of mourning following Sheikh Hamad's death at 74.
Amiri Diwan, Qatar's royal court, announced the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on July 12. He was 74. The court did not disclose any cause of death. In his honour, Qatar declared four days of national mourning and suspended public sector work.
Widely known as the 'Father Emir', Al Thani is credited with laying the foundations of modern Qatar. He turned the gas-rich nation into a global economic, diplomatic and media powerhouse.
Rise to Power
Born in Doha on January 1, 1952, Al Thani studied at Britain's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before joining the Qatar Armed Forces in 1971, News18 reported.
He became Crown Prince in 1977 and gradually assumed responsibility for key state functions, including the oil and natural gas sectors.
In June 1995, Al Thani seized power in a bloodless coup while his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, was in Switzerland. Military units secured government buildings after his father tried to reclaim power, historian Allen Fromherz said in his book 'Qatar: A Modern History'. Attempts to reverse the takeover later failed.
Al Thani voluntarily abdicated in 2013, handing power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a rare peaceful transition for the Gulf region.
Economic and Media Transformation
Qatar exported its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo in 1996. The government aggressively developed the country's vast North Field gas reserves, helping Qatar become the world's leading LNG exporter. The economy expanded to nearly $199bn by 2013, growing more than 20-fold during his rule, World Bank data stated.
In 2005, the government established the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which evolved into one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. Under the leadership of Al Thani's close adviser, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the fund invested in global companies including Barclays Plc and Volkswagen AG. It also acquired London's iconic Harrods department store after the global financial crisis.
Al Thani also provided a $500mn loan in 1996 to launch Al Jazeera. The Doha-based broadcaster became one of the most influential media organisations in the Arab world, gaining global recognition for its coverage of regional affairs.
Reforms and Foreign Policy
Al Thani invested heavily in education, inviting leading American universities, including Georgetown University, Carnegie Mellon University and Texas A&M University, to establish campuses at Education City in Doha. His administration also introduced Qatar's first municipal elections in 1999 and approved the country's first permanent constitution, ratified through a referendum in 2004.
Under Al Thani, Qatar adopted an independent foreign policy that set it apart from its Gulf neighbours. The country hosted the largest US military air base in the Middle East while maintaining working relations with Iran. It also maintained contacts with Israel before the 2009 Gaza conflict, even as it cultivated ties with Hamas. This positioned Qatar as a key regional mediator, expanding its diplomatic footprint far beyond its size.
Al Thani's tenure marked a significant expansion of India-Qatar relations, particularly in energy, trade and investment. Under his reign, Qatar emerged as one of India's largest suppliers of LNG, making energy cooperation the cornerstone of bilateral ties.