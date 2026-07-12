Zelenskyy Proposes Replacing Ukraine's Prime Minister in Government Reshuffle

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, saying the reshuffle is needed to implement an "updated political strategy."
Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister's resignation requires parliamentary approval and would trigger the resignation of the entire government.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he had proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as part of a broader government reshuffle aimed at implementing an "updated political strategy."
Announcing the move on X, Zelenskyy thanked Svyrydenko for her tenure and said he had offered her a new role focused on relations with a key international partner.
"I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine's team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner," Zelenskyy said.
"I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine," he added.
Zelenskyy said the changes were necessary to "ensure the implementation of an updated political strategy," but did not provide further details.
Svyrydenko was appointed prime minister in July 2025.
The president did not specify her proposed new position or name a successor, but said the reshuffle would also include changes among the heads of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies.
Opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram that Svyrydenko was expected to become Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
"That means she will leave the post of prime minister and the entire government will be reshuffled," Zhelezniak said.
Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister's resignation requires parliamentary approval and automatically triggers the resignation of the entire government.
Lawmakers have suggested several possible successors, including former prime minister and current Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Naftogaz chief Serhiy Koretskyi.