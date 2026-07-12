Pune Waste Plant Collapse Toll Rises To 9 As Last Body Recovered

The body of Waman Kasbe was located from the rubble in the early hours of July 12, 2026, after nearly four days of continuous search and rescue operations. The incident occurred on July 8 when a massive mound of garbage adjacent to the building gave way like a landslide, crashing onto the structure and burying it under tonnes of debris. Officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which runs the plant, confirmed that 14 people have been rescued alive from the site so far.