Fresh 4.7 Earthquake Hits Venezuela, Death Toll from Twin Quakes Reaches 920

A fresh 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Venezuela as rescue operations continued after the earlier twin quakes.
The death toll has reached at least 920, with more than 50,000 people still missing, according to authorities.
International rescue teams and aid have begun arriving as the UN warns the humanitarian crisis could worsen.
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Venezuela's northern coast on Friday, as the country continued rescue operations following the twin earthquakes that have killed at least 920 people and left tens of thousands missing.
According to Wion, the latest tremor was recorded 61 kilometres northwest of Maracay, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Reuters, Wion reported, said the shaking was felt in both Maracay and Caracas. The fresh quake comes just days after powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck on Wednesday evening, causing widespread destruction, flattening buildings in coastal and urban areas and overwhelming rescue efforts across the country.
The death toll has climbed to at least 920, according to the latest figures, and authorities expect it to rise further as emergency teams continue searching through the rubble. Wion reported that thousands more have been injured, while more than 50,000 people remain missing, according to Venezuelan authorities.
The coastal state of La Guaira, near the capital Caracas, has been among the hardest-hit areas, where entire residential blocks collapsed. In one housing complex comprising four tall apartment buildings, much of the structure was reduced to rubble.
Rescue teams on the ground said the scale of the destruction has made the search for survivors extremely difficult.
"Unfortunately, the collapse is total, and there is little chance of finding survivors," said rescue team leader Nadiomar Polanco, adding that efforts were now focused on recovering bodies from the site.
In several neighbourhoods, families, volunteers and neighbours continued to dig through debris by hand, often without heavy machinery or sufficient official support. Some residents said they had not seen government assistance in the worst-hit areas.
International aid has begun to arrive. Rescue teams from Spain, El Salvador, Switzerland, Colombia and Mexico are already on the ground, while the United States has announced a disaster response package involving more than 250 personnel, including search-and-rescue units with trained dogs.
The United Nations has warned that the crisis could deepen further if relief does not reach isolated communities quickly.
"The international community must not allow this emergency to deepen into a larger human tragedy."
Aid agencies said the scale of the destruction, combined with Venezuela's weakened health system and economic collapse, has created a severe humanitarian emergency.
(With inputs from WION)