Venezuela Twin Earthquakes: 164 Dead, La Guaira Declared Disaster Zone After 7.5 Magnitude Temblor

Devastation in La Guaira

Rescue workers are racing against time. "Dozens of buildings have collapsed there ... and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives," Rodríguez said. State television broadcast footage showing three children, covered in dust but alive, pulled from the rubble in La Guaira, while medical staff treated patients on beds outside hospitals. Rodríguez also appealed to businesses to provide heavy construction equipment for the rescue work, adding that United Nations-certified search and rescue teams were on their way to Venezuela to help.