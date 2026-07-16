'He's a British National': Pakistan Rejects UK's Bid to Deport Grooming Gang Ringleader

The UK government has proposed amending the law so that foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes would no longer benefit from those protections, bringing deportation rules in line with the existing law on the removal of citizenship. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the 1971 Act should not be used as a bar against removal in cases such as Ahmed's. The Home Office has, however, acknowledged that his deportation ultimately depends on Pakistan agreeing to accept him, which Islamabad has now made clear it is unwilling to do.