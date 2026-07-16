Kejriwal Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Seeks Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET Row

Arvind Kejriwal met Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, backing his indefinite hunger strike and demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET irregularities.
The AAP chief proposed Wangchuk as the country's next education minister, praising his work in education and commitment to students.
Kejriwal said repeated examination paper leaks had shattered students' confidence, urged the government to engage with Wangchuk, and called on people to join the July 20 march to Parliament.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday threw his weight behind education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). During his visit to the protest site, Kejriwal called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and proposed Wangchuk as his replacement, describing him as an educationist committed to the country's students.
Addressing supporters gathered at the protest venue, Kejriwal praised Wangchuk's work in the field of education and his willingness to undertake a prolonged fast. "Sonam Wangchuk is a very big educationist. He has gone on hunger strike before as well for Ladakh," he said, adding that Wangchuk was prepared to "put his life at stake" for the future of students. He then remarked, "Remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the country's education minister."
Wangchuk, along with members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has been staging a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over alleged failures in conducting the NEET examination and repeated incidents of paper leaks. The protest has drawn attention from political leaders, students and civil society groups, who have expressed concerns over the credibility of competitive examinations in the country.
Recalling his own anti-corruption movement alongside social activist Anna Hazare in 2011, Kejriwal drew parallels between the current agitation and the movement that eventually reshaped Indian politics. "It was at this very place that I sat with Anna Hazare in April 2011. I urge the government to listen to Sonam Wangchuk, otherwise it will face the same fate three years from now," he said.
The former Delhi Chief Minister also alleged that the Prime Minister was unwilling to engage with Wangchuk's campaign because of its potential impact. "The Prime Minister is afraid that Wangchuk might do revolutionary things," Kejriwal claimed.
Speaking about the impact of examination paper leaks, Kejriwal said the repeated incidents had shattered the confidence of students who dedicate years of preparation to competitive exams. Recalling his own experience of clearing the IIT entrance examination, he said such examinations represent years of hard work and aspirations for lakhs of young people.
"Competitive exams are a dream for students. They enter exam halls believing they will build their future through hard work," he said, arguing that paper leaks undermine merit and faith in the education system. He also criticised the granting of bail to individuals accused in previous examination leak cases, calling it a worrying signal for accountability.
Appealing to the government to address the concerns of students, Kejriwal urged authorities to engage with Wangchuk and implement reforms to prevent further examination irregularities. He also called upon people across the country to participate in the CJP's planned march to Parliament on July 20.
AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who accompanied Kejriwal, echoed the demand for the Education Minister's resignation. Taking a swipe at the Centre, Bharadwaj remarked that if Dharmendra Pradhan were removed, the government should avoid appointing former minister Smriti Irani as his successor.