Kejriwal Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Seeks Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET Row

Addressing supporters gathered at the protest venue, Kejriwal praised Wangchuk's work in the field of education and his willingness to undertake a prolonged fast. "Sonam Wangchuk is a very big educationist. He has gone on hunger strike before as well for Ladakh," he said, adding that Wangchuk was prepared to "put his life at stake" for the future of students. He then remarked, "Remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the country's education minister."