Bengaluru: Parents Allege Negligence into Student’s Death in School

Parents of a 12-year-old student who died a month ago in the city have alleged the negligence of the school authorities after a video footage surfaced on Thursday.
Arhan Pasha, a class five student of New Blossom School on Bannerghatta Road here, died on June 10 after collapsing in his classroom.
The parents initially believed that the child had died due to natural reasons, but after the video surfaced on Thursday, they have charged that the school authorities did not take it seriously.
In a police complaint, Pasha’s mother Heena Kausar alleged that the school administration did not provide any medical aid even after 45 minutes of collapsing.
She demanded a case be registered against the school authorities and a thorough investigation be carried out.
There was no immediate reaction from the school.