UP Man Shot Dead by Son Over Property Dispute in Ghaziabad

A 52-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son following a dispute over ancestral property in a village under the Modinagar police station area here, officials said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as 32-year-old Nikhil, fled after the incident and efforts are underway to arrest him, they said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Bhaskar Verma said Hari Om was shot dead at his residence late on Wednesday night.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Nikhil had returned home allegedly under the influence of alcohol and pressured his father to transfer a piece of land in his name. An argument ensued, which escalated into violence, police said.
According to family members, Nikhil allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds at his father. Hari Om sustained five bullet injuries to his head, chest and abdomen and died on the spot, they said.
Hearing the gunshots, villagers rushed to the house, but the accused had already fled, police said.
Police and forensic teams reached the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. CCTV footage and other technical evidence are also being examined as part of the investigation.
A case has been registered against the accused, and three police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, ACP Verma said, adding that further legal action will be taken after his arrest.