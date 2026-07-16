IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Returns To Form, Scores Fluent 65 In Cardiff

Shubham Banthia Published at: 16 July 2026 8:48 pm

After managing to score just five runs in the 1st ODI against the Three Lions, Virat Kohli responded with a composed 65 runs off 66 balls before Jofra Archer ended his stay on the crease

Shubham Banthia Published at: 16 July 2026 8:48 pm