IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Returns To Form, Scores Fluent 65 In Cardiff

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

After managing to score just five runs in the 1st ODI against the Three Lions, Virat Kohli responded with a composed 65 runs off 66 balls before Jofra Archer ended his stay on the crease

India vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI, Cardiff
Virat Kohli scores 65 runs off 66 balls in Cardiff before getting dismissed by Jofra Archer. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • The former Indian captain scored 65 runs off 66 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

  • His knock brought stability and momentum to the Indian side.

  • He was later dismissed by Jofra Archer.

Virat Kohli replied to his critics in a fashionable sense in the 2nd ODI against England after scoring 65 runs off 66 balls in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

His knock brought stability and momentum to the Indian side after his early outing in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston, Birmingham where he managed to score just five runs.

The former Indian captain managed to score eight boundaries for his side with utmost assurance and composure which seemed to be lacking from his end during the 1st ODI.

Fans can follow the LIVE score of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match over here.

A Timely Return Of His Rhythm

While India was looking for a solid partnership, Virat Kohli stepped up with a mixture of caution and controlled aggression. He rotated the strike effectively and was there to punish the loose deliveries.

His innings had his trademark cover drives along with flicks through the leg side as the former captain stayed for a good amount of time to build the momentum for his side.

Jofra Archer Ended No.18's Stay

Just when Kohli appeared set for a bigger score, England pacer Jofra Archer produced the breakthrough, dismissing the Indian batting star for 65.

Related Content
Joe Root brings up his fifth consecutive half-century to steer England closer to the target. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century with a six against England in the 2nd ODI in Cardiff. - X/BCCI
A screengrab composite captures the moment England fast bowler Jofra Archer traps Virat Kohli LBW during the first ODI at Edgbaston. The left panel shows Archer appealing emphatically after the delivery struck Kohli on the pads, with the umpire standing behind the stumps. The right panel is a close-up of Kohli's disappointed expression moments after the dismissal - Photo Credit: ECB/X (formerly Twitter)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their way back into the Indian team as they take on England in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Although Kohli missed out on a century, his innings marked a significant improvement from the opening match and provided a timely confidence boost as India looked to level the ODI series.

Bigger Knocks Incoming In The Future?

Although his innings ended at 65, it showcased major positive signs both for Virat Kohli and India.

With one match remaining at the historical Lord's on July 19, Virat Kohli will look forward to maintain his current form and momentum as the series progresses.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories