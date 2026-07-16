IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Returns To Form, Scores Fluent 65 In Cardiff

The former Indian captain scored 65 runs off 66 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
His knock brought stability and momentum to the Indian side.
He was later dismissed by Jofra Archer.
Virat Kohli replied to his critics in a fashionable sense in the 2nd ODI against England after scoring 65 runs off 66 balls in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
His knock brought stability and momentum to the Indian side after his early outing in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston, Birmingham where he managed to score just five runs.
The former Indian captain managed to score eight boundaries for his side with utmost assurance and composure which seemed to be lacking from his end during the 1st ODI.
A Timely Return Of His Rhythm
While India was looking for a solid partnership, Virat Kohli stepped up with a mixture of caution and controlled aggression. He rotated the strike effectively and was there to punish the loose deliveries.
His innings had his trademark cover drives along with flicks through the leg side as the former captain stayed for a good amount of time to build the momentum for his side.
Jofra Archer Ended No.18's Stay
Just when Kohli appeared set for a bigger score, England pacer Jofra Archer produced the breakthrough, dismissing the Indian batting star for 65.
Although Kohli missed out on a century, his innings marked a significant improvement from the opening match and provided a timely confidence boost as India looked to level the ODI series.
Bigger Knocks Incoming In The Future?
Although his innings ended at 65, it showcased major positive signs both for Virat Kohli and India.
With one match remaining at the historical Lord's on July 19, Virat Kohli will look forward to maintain his current form and momentum as the series progresses.