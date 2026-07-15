La Cuarta Estrella: Argentina's New Anthem Behind Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 7:58 pm

Argentina's fans have always been regarded as one of the most passionate community when it comes to supporting their team. From turning Brazil into a sky of blue during the 2014 World Cup to making Muchachos the official soundtrack of their 2022 World Cup triumph, the fans have always found a new anthem to unite behind. Now, as Lionel Scaloni's side chases a historic fourth world title in the United States, a new anthem "La Cuarta Estrella" has captured the hearts of millions

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 7:58 pm

Argentina fans cheer before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Ed Zurga