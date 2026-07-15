La Cuarta Estrella: Argentina's New Anthem Behind Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream

La Cuarta Estrella has become the new anthem among the Argentinian fans replacing Muchachos which was closely tied to the 2022 triumph.
The song revolves around Argentina's dream of seeing the fourth star above their crest.
The song even resonated far beyond the stands, players seemed to vibe on the song after their controversial win over Egypt in the Round Of 16.
Argentina's travelling supporters have always been one of the biggest attractions in football's biggest stage.
At the 2014 FIFA World Cup, hundreds of Argentinian fans crossed the borders, filled the stadiums in blue and white and their chants, flag marches, and unwavering support became one of the defining images of the tournament as Messi reached to the final with the team.
Eight years, we noticed an anthem take over.
"Muchachos" echoed through stadiums after every Argentina victory and became synonymous with the nation's unforgettable run to its third FIFA World Cup title. The song celebrated Messi, Diego Maradona and Argentina's long-awaited return to the summit of world football.
Four years on, however, the soundtrack has changed once again.
La Cuarta Estrella - The New Soundtrack
As Argentina defend their FIFA World Cup crown in 2026, supporters have embraced La Cuarta Estrella ("The Fourth Star"), a song written by Argentine musician Pablo "Palmito" Quintana.
The anthem celebrates Argentina's dream of adding a fourth star above the national team's crest and has quickly become the defining song of the Albiceleste's campaign in the United States.
Whether inside stadiums, at fan parks or during the traditional banderazos where thousands gather a day before matches to sing, wave flags and celebrate La Cuarta Estrella has become impossible to ignore.
Why Has La Cuarta Estrella Replaced Muchachos?
While Muchachos remains one of Argentina's most beloved football songs, its lyrics are closely tied to the team's 2022 triumph and the achievement of winning a third World Cup.
With a new tournament came a new objective.
Supporters wanted an anthem that reflected Argentina's pursuit of a fourth FIFA World Cup title, and La Cuarta Estrella perfectly captured that ambition. The song celebrates the team's current journey while paying tribute to the country's footballing legends and enduring passion for the national team.
The Meaning Behind The Lyrics
The lyrics revolve around Argentina's dream of becoming world champions once again and seeing a fourth star added above the famous Albiceleste crest.
They also pay tribute to Diego Maradona, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Argentine footballers, while acknowledging Lionel Messi, who remains the face of the national team during what could be his final World Cup campaign.
The song blends hope, history and national pride into a single anthem that supporters have embraced throughout the tournament.
Even The Players Have Joined In
La Cuarta Estrella has resonated far beyond the stands.
Following Argentina's Round of 16 victory over Egypt, several members of Lionel Scaloni's squad were seen singing the anthem together in celebration, highlighting how deeply it has connected with both the players and supporters.
Its growing popularity has transformed it from a fan chant into the unofficial soundtrack of Argentina's title defence.
More Than Just A Football Song
Football songs have always played a central role in Argentina's football culture, serving as symbols of identity, unity and belief.
Just as Muchachos defined the unforgettable nights in Qatar and the chants of 2014 captured the imagination in Brazil, La Cuarta Estrella now represents Argentina's latest dream to become only the third nation to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup in the modern era.
With a semi-final against England standing between Argentina and another appearance in the final, one song continues to echo across the United States, carrying the hopes of millions dreaming of seeing a fourth star stitched onto the famous sky-blue and white jersey.