England Vs Argentina Weather Forecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 SF: Will ENG Vs ARG Match Be Delayed Due To Storms?

ENG take on ARG in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match
The clash could be delayed due to possible storms in Atlanta
AccuWeather predicts light spells of thunderstorms
England and Argentina reignite their storied rivalry in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup this evening. The highly anticipated match on Wednesday in Atlanta signifies the first competitive encounter between the two countries since their group stage clash during the 2002 World Cup held in Japan and South Korea.
During that time, David Beckham's penalty, which was awarded just prior to half-time at the Sapporo Dome after Mauricio Pochettino fouled Michael Owen, ensured a significant 1-0 win for the Three Lions.
This moment was immensely cathartic for Beckham, as his previous expulsion for kicking Diego Simeone four years prior had been detrimental, leading to England's elimination in the round of 16 on penalties against Argentina after an exhilarating 2-2 draw in Saint-Etienne, which showcased the most memorable goal of Owen's career at the age of 18.
The confrontation in 1998 occurred, notably, 12 years after the quarter-final match in Mexico in 1986, during which Diego Maradona shattered the hopes of the English team at the Estadio Azteca with his notorious ‘Hand of God’ goal. This moment was immediately succeeded by what many consider the most remarkable goal in World Cup history.
Since 2002, England and Argentina have faced each other only once, with England securing a 3-2 victory in a friendly match held in Geneva in November 2005, thanks to Owen's thrilling late double.
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Atlanta Weather Forecast
The weather remains a significant topic of discussion during this World Cup, as there were concerns about additional storms in Miami on Saturday for England's quarter-final match against Norway. This comes just days after the start of their thrilling last-16 victory over Mexico was postponed by an hour due to storms in Mexico City.
England now travel back to Atlanta, the location of their dramatic comeback led by Harry Kane against DR Congo in the round of 32 on July 1.
As per AccuWeather, there could be spells of rain during the afternoon period but warm conditions could welcome the players.
The Atlanta Stadium has a retractable roof, which will come into play during the game. However, it remains to be seen whether the storms could possibly delay the start of the game with the teams travelling to the stadium from their respective hotels.