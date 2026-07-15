England Vs Argentina Preview: Match Facts, Head-To-Head And Historic Moments Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final

England will take on Argentina for the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup on July 16 at the Atlanta Stadium.
The winner will face Spain in the finals at the MetLife Stadium, New York, USA.
On one side we have the defending champions eyeing for consecutive world cup titles and on the other side we have The hungry Lions who are looking forward to bring it back home after sixty years.
England have enjoyed a slight edge over Argentina in their international rivalry winning six of their 14 matches, while drawing six and losing just two.
However, one of Argentina's victories came in a knockout match where they prevailed on penalties after draw.
A place in the final is at stake
As the tournament is proceeding day by day, we'll either get to witness a rematch of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain or we'll get the Finalissima which was unfortunately called off between Argentina and Spain.
The winner of the second semi-final in Atlanta on Thursday will take on Spain at the MetLife stadium on July 19, 2026.
Unbeaten Argentina enters the clash
The whites and blues enter into the semi-final with impressive momentum remaining unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup matches.
Lionel Scaloni's side has combined defense solidity and attacking quality as the defending champions chase for yet another title.
England's Deadly Duo - Kane and Bellingham
England's attack is heavily being dominated by the 2018 golden boot winner Harry Kane and Madrid's star midfielder Jude Bellingham.
They are both tied at six goals each with Harry Kane having one assist and their form has been instrumental in guiding the Three Lions to a World Cup glory after 60 years.
Let's Relieve The Historic Moments Over The Years
1966: The match that changed football forever
England and Argentina produced one of the most controversial matches in the history of World Cup during 1966 when Argentina's captain Antonio Rattin was sent off but he denied to leave the field for few minutes.
This prompted FIFA to later introduce yellow and red card which are used across football today.
1986: Maradona's mayhem
The rivalry was mainly flamed after the 1986 World Cup when Diego Maradona scored the infamous "Hand Of God" and minutes later he went on scoring "The Goal Of The Century" thus leading Argentina win the match 2-1 and lifting the World Cup for the second time.
1998: Beckham's red and penalty heartbreak
Another unforgettable chapter came in France 1998. David Beckham received a red in the round of 16 match for his challenge on Diego Simeone and the match later went on penalties.
Argentina won the penalties 4-3 after a dramatic 2-2 draw.
2002: David Beckham's redemption
Four years later, David Beckham calmly avenged his red card after scoring a penalty goal in a group stage fixture against Argentina and the Three Lions went on to win the match 1-0.
A Rivalry That Speaks A 1000 Words
England versus Argentina has produced some of the most iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history. From controversial decisions and unforgettable goals to dramatic penalty shootouts, every meeting has added another memorable chapter to one of international football's greatest rivalries. With a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on the line, another classic could be about to unfold in Atlanta.