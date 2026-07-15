England Vs Argentina Preview: Match Facts, Head-To-Head And Historic Moments Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 4:23 pm

England and Argentina renew one of football's fiercest rivalries when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday. With a place in the final against Spain on the line, here are the key match facts, head-to-head record and iconic moments that have shaped this historic fixture

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 4:23 pm

The shirt worn by Argentina's Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England in which he scored the 'Hand Of God' and the 'Goal Of The Century'. Photo: AP