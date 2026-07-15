England Vs Argentina Preview: Match Facts, Head-To-Head And Historic Moments Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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England and Argentina renew one of football's fiercest rivalries when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday. With a place in the final against Spain on the line, here are the key match facts, head-to-head record and iconic moments that have shaped this historic fixture

England Vs Argentina, Semi-Final, FIFA World Cup 2026, Match Facts
The shirt worn by Argentina's Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England in which he scored the 'Hand Of God' and the 'Goal Of The Century'. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • England will take on Argentina for the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup on July 16 at the Atlanta Stadium.

  • The winner will face Spain in the finals at the MetLife Stadium, New York, USA.

  • On one side we have the defending champions eyeing for consecutive world cup titles and on the other side we have The hungry Lions who are looking forward to bring it back home after sixty years.

England have enjoyed a slight edge over Argentina in their international rivalry winning six of their 14 matches, while drawing six and losing just two.

However, one of Argentina's victories came in a knockout match where they prevailed on penalties after draw.

Also Check: How well do you know the England Vs Argentina rivalry?

A place in the final is at stake

As the tournament is proceeding day by day, we'll either get to witness a rematch of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain or we'll get the Finalissima which was unfortunately called off between Argentina and Spain.

The winner of the second semi-final in Atlanta on Thursday will take on Spain at the MetLife stadium on July 19, 2026.

Also read: 10 numbers that make ENG vs ARG FIFA World Cup's most chaotic rivalry

Unbeaten Argentina enters the clash

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The Match (2026) revives the fiercest rivalry between England and Argentina in the World Cup over the years focusing mainly on 'Hand Of God' controversy in the 1986 edition. - AP
Heavy rain falls during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, - AP/Derik Hamilton
Maradona's controversial 'hand of god' goal lives in infamy amongst the great football moments in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final against England. - AP
A Diego Maradona flag is held in the air as Argentina fans gather by the Hudson River ahead of their World Cup semifinal soccer match against England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. - (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

The whites and blues enter into the semi-final with impressive momentum remaining unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup matches.

Lionel Scaloni's side has combined defense solidity and attacking quality as the defending champions chase for yet another title.

Here's why England and Argentina hate each other so much

England's Deadly Duo - Kane and Bellingham

England's attack is heavily being dominated by the 2018 golden boot winner Harry Kane and Madrid's star midfielder Jude Bellingham.

They are both tied at six goals each with Harry Kane having one assist and their form has been instrumental in guiding the Three Lions to a World Cup glory after 60 years.

Also Check: Who are the referee and match officials of the semi-final clash at the Atlanta Stadium?

Let's Relieve The Historic Moments Over The Years

1966: The match that changed football forever

England and Argentina produced one of the most controversial matches in the history of World Cup during 1966 when Argentina's captain Antonio Rattin was sent off but he denied to leave the field for few minutes.

This prompted FIFA to later introduce yellow and red card which are used across football today.

1986: Maradona's mayhem

The rivalry was mainly flamed after the 1986 World Cup when Diego Maradona scored the infamous "Hand Of God" and minutes later he went on scoring "The Goal Of The Century" thus leading Argentina win the match 2-1 and lifting the World Cup for the second time.

1998: Beckham's red and penalty heartbreak

Another unforgettable chapter came in France 1998. David Beckham received a red in the round of 16 match for his challenge on Diego Simeone and the match later went on penalties.

Argentina won the penalties 4-3 after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

2002: David Beckham's redemption

Four years later, David Beckham calmly avenged his red card after scoring a penalty goal in a group stage fixture against Argentina and the Three Lions went on to win the match 1-0.

A Rivalry That Speaks A 1000 Words

England versus Argentina has produced some of the most iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history. From controversial decisions and unforgettable goals to dramatic penalty shootouts, every meeting has added another memorable chapter to one of international football's greatest rivalries. With a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on the line, another classic could be about to unfold in Atlanta.

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