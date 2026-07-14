England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Are The Match Officials Of The Semi-Final Match At Atlanta Stadium?

Ismail Elfath, American based Moroccan is the chosen referee for the semi-final clash between England and Argentina.
While the American’s credentials look reasonably impressive on paper, fans have not reacted well to his appointment.
The match will take place on Thursday, July 16 at the Atlanta Stadium, USA from 12:30 A.M. (IST).
Defending champions Argentina face England in a blockbuster semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 renewing one of football's oldest and memorable rivalries.
From the controversial "Hand Of God" goal by Diego Maradona in the 1986 FIFA World Cup to David Beckham being red carded for his challenge against Diego Simeone in the 1998 edition, the match between The Three Lions and The White and Sky Blue has always been a jam packed one over the years.
On July 16, the two teams face yet again after 24 years at the grandest stage of football to unfold a new chapter in their golden history of rivalry.
This is the first time that Argentina would be facing England, who have their own heroes Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in their prime both fighting for the golden boot race alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi who are the joint top scorers (8).
The winner would be facing either France or Spain on Sunday's final with the chances of La Albiceleste to be crowned again.
This is the first time that the top 4 nations in the FIFA rankings have qualified for the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2026.
Argentina's key strength lies undoubtedly in their 1.70 m tall maestro Lionel Messi who can produce a moment of magic in every game especially when it is least expected from the Goat.
Other than relying on Messi, Argentina have a strong foundation with a tough defense solidarity and powerful attacking options like Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Thiago Almada alongside Messi.
The main question arising for the defending champions is their under pressure performance in the knockout stages. It was very well evident that the Argentinian side had to struggle for a win against their last three opponents.
Their match against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 went into extra-time and it did not seem that the island nation were competing in their first ever World Cup after their hilarious performance. They managed to keep Argentina on foot until we get an own goal in the 111th minute.
Their struggle continued in their controversial match against Egypt in the Round Of 16 which too got extended to extra-time and same was the case against Switzerland in the Quarter-Finals.
Now that the champions will be facing the European powerhouse, they'll look forward to rebuild possession in the start and maintain momentum and intensity for the rest of the match.
For England, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are undoubtedly their leading stars on attack but the Englishmen have looked disorganized at times especially during critical moments.
Their quarterfinal victory over Norway did not quite have the heroics of their win over Mexico in the round of 16, prompting coach Thomas Tuchel to criticise their display, calling it “sloppy”, “not fast enough” and one filled with “technical mistakes”.
England Vs Argentina: Match Officials
Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)
Assistant Referee 1: Korey Parker (USA)
Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins (USA)
Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)
Reserve Assistant Referee: Daniele Bindoni (Italy)
Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Juan Soto (Venezuela)
Who is the referee in the England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?
Ismail Elfath is the referee in the England Vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.
Who is Ismail Elfath?
Elfath, 44, was born in Morocco but moved to the United States in 2001 before later becoming a naturalised US citizen. He’s worked as a referee in Major League Soccer since 2012 and a FIFA-listed referee since 2016.
Which FIFA World Cup 2026 match did he officiate in?
At this summer’s World Cup, Elfath took charge of the 2-2 draw between Netherlands and Japan in the group stages, the fiery encounter between Spain and Uruguay, and Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16.