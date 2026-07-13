France Vs Spain LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

France is expected to edge past Spain 2-1.
Fans can expect an exciting El Classico rivalry to continue, Kylian Mbappe Vs Lamine Yamal.
The match will take place on July 15 at the Dallas Stadium, USA from 12:30 A.M. (IST).
The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final promises fireworks as two European heavyweights, France and Spain, collide in what is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament.
While France have marched into the last four on the back of Kylian Mbappé's inspirational performances, Spain have once again showcased their trademark possession-based football, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
With a place in the World Cup final at stake, both sides will leave nothing on the pitch in this mouth-watering contest.
All eyes, however, will be on the headline duel between Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Their rivalry has already captivated football fans through their fierce battles in El Clásico, and now it shifts to the grandest stage of them all.
Mbappé's blistering pace, finishing and leadership will test Spain's backline, while Yamal's creativity, dribbling and fearless approach could unlock the French defence.
With two of world football's biggest stars going head-to-head and two footballing giants chasing a place in the World Cup final, fans can expect nothing less than a classic in this blockbuster European showdown.
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 38
France: 13
Spain: 18
Draws: 7
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Matchups
France's Firepower vs Spain's Rock-Solid Defence
France arguably possess the most dangerous attacking unit in the tournament. With Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, and Bradley Barcola, Les Bleus have overwhelmed opponents with pace, movement and clinical finishing throughout the World Cup.
Spain, however, boast one of the tournament's strongest defensive units. The backline featuring Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, and Marc Cucurella has been disciplined, organised and difficult to break down. Their ability to contain France's explosive forwards could prove decisive in determining who reaches the final.
Spain's Creative Attack vs France's Defensive Wall
While much of the attention has been on France's attack, Spain's frontline has quietly been just as impressive. Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alex Baena have combined flair, creativity and intelligent movement to trouble even the best defences in the tournament.
France's defence, marshalled by experienced centre-backs and backed by one of the world's best goalkeepers, will face a stern examination against Spain's intricate passing and quick interchanges. Whichever side wins this tactical battle could gain a crucial advantage.
Kylian Mbappé vs Lamine Yamal – The Rivalry Continues
The biggest individual battle will undoubtedly be Kylian Mbappé vs Lamine Yamal. What started as an exciting rivalry in El Clásico now moves to football's biggest stage, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.
Mbappé enters the contest as one of the tournament's leading scorers, while Yamal continues to establish himself as one of football's brightest young stars with his fearless dribbling and creativity. Their duel could define the semi-final, making it the contest every football fan will be eagerly watching.
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
France XI: Maignan – Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne – Kone, Rabiot – Dembele, Olise, Barcola – Mbappe.
Spain XI: Simon - Pedro Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo, Alex Baena, Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Facts
Location: Dallas, Arlington, USA
Stadium: Dallas Stadium
Date: Wednesday, 15 July 2026
Kick-Off: 12:30 am (IST)
Match Referee: Iván Bartón
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
France is predicted to edge past Spain 2-1 in a tight match.
The clash features Spain’s controlled possession game against France's lethal counter-attacks.
France's Kylian Mbappé has been in sensational form, and his pace will likely expose the high defensive line Spain utilizes.
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.
Where will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?
The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be held at the Dallas Stadium.
When will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?
The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match has a start time of 12:30 AM on July 15, Wednesday.
Where to watch the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.