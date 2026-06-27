Spain Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ESP Face URU In Guadalajara With Bielsa's Men In Need Of Victory

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Live Score: Current Group H leaders Spain will look to finish at the top when they take on struggling Uruguay at Guadalajara on Saturday, June 27

Spain Vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Luis de la Fuente instructs AP Photo
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente instructs his players during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Live Score: Current Group H leaders, Spain, are aiming to secure the top position as they face off against second-placed Uruguay in what has been one of the tightest groups of the 2026 World Cup so far. All four teams still have a shot at advancing, with Spain holding 4 points, Uruguay at 2, Cape Verde at 2, and Saudi Arabia at 1. The La Roja will want to qualify comfortably, and must beat Uruguay to cement them as group leaders. In case they lose to Uruguay and Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, the minnows would leap past Spain and go to 5 points with Uruguay also at 5 points. Spanish Armada will will not want to finish third and face a bigger side in the eight best 3rd place teams. Catch the ESP vs URU play-by-play updates and scores right here
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Spain Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting Lineups

  • Uruguay team (4-1-4-1): Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Ugarte; Canobbio, Bentancur, Valverde, Araujo; Nunez.

  • Spain team (4-3-3): Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Merino, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena.

Spain Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Wins For Senegal And France

France beat a much-changed Norway side 4-1 in their Group I clash whereas Senegal thrashed 10-men Iraq 5-0 to boost their chances of finishing as the third-placed teams.

Spain Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

Uruguay predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Olivera, Caceres, Sanabria; Bentancur, Ugarte; Canobbio, Valverde, M. Araujo; Nunez.

Spain predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri; Ruiz, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.

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