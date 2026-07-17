Why Delhi Feels Up To 10°C Hotter Than The Thermometer Says — And Why It's Only Getting Worse

The summer of 2026 shattered historical weather records across India. On a single afternoon in late April or May, 97 of the top 100 hottest cities on Earth were located entirely within India. On May 21, 2026, India's national electricity grid crossed 270 GW for the first time in history as millions turned on air conditioners. Those air conditioners then exhaust heat into the outdoor air, deepening the cycle. This is what researchers call the Air Conditioning Paradox: the device that cools individual homes collectively heats the city around them.