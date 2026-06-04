Delhi Health Minister on Heatwave, Dengue and Emergency Care: ‘We Are Ready for Any Emergency Response’

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For heatwaves, apart from following weather-department advisories, we have also made arrangements through the transport department to provide drinking water facilities at bus stands and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots, including cold reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water.

In hospitals, we have activated disaster-management protocols specifically for heatstroke cases. Separate beds, dedicated doctors, intensive care units (ICUs), medicines and necessary equipment have been arranged to ensure patients receive immediate treatment and relief. Depending on the patient’s condition, treatment includes oral rehydration solution (ORS), glucose, cooling measures and temperature-controlled environments. Patients with additional complications such as diabetes or cardiac conditions are also being managed with specialised care in dedicated ICUs.

In my opinion, the most critical period during a heatwave is between 12 noon and 4 pm and people should avoid going outdoors during these hours as much as possible. At the same time, all Delhi government hospitals have been prepared to respond quickly to heat-related illnesses and stabilise patients immediately.