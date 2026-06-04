Delhi Health Minister on Heatwave, Dengue and Emergency Care: ‘We Are Ready for Any Emergency Response’

As Delhi battles an intense heatwave, rising dengue cases and growing pressure on its public health-care infrastructure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government says it is expanding emergency preparedness, diagnostic services and affordable health-care access across the capital. From heatstroke-management protocols and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) expansion, Ayushman Bharat reimbursements and the upcoming electric vehicle (EV) policy, Delhi Health, Transport and IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh spoke exclusively to Mrinalini Dhyani about the government’s approach to public health and governance. Edited experts:
Delhi experienced a severe heatwave recently. What measures did the government put in place to protect vulnerable populations?
For heatwaves, apart from following weather-department advisories, we have also made arrangements through the transport department to provide drinking water facilities at bus stands and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots, including cold reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water.
In hospitals, we have activated disaster-management protocols specifically for heatstroke cases. Separate beds, dedicated doctors, intensive care units (ICUs), medicines and necessary equipment have been arranged to ensure patients receive immediate treatment and relief. Depending on the patient’s condition, treatment includes oral rehydration solution (ORS), glucose, cooling measures and temperature-controlled environments. Patients with additional complications such as diabetes or cardiac conditions are also being managed with specialised care in dedicated ICUs.
In my opinion, the most critical period during a heatwave is between 12 noon and 4 pm and people should avoid going outdoors during these hours as much as possible. At the same time, all Delhi government hospitals have been prepared to respond quickly to heat-related illnesses and stabilise patients immediately.
The issue of heatwaves in Delhi is not something new. It happens every year. Are you exploring any long-term plans, research or dedicated teams for climate-related illnesses?
Climate patterns are changing and at times rainfall also occurs during heatwaves. Along with heat-related illnesses, viral and other communicable diseases also tend to increase during such periods.
But there is no such long-term plan specifically for heatwaves. If someone suffers from heatstroke, whether it is you or me, what does a patient need first? They need instant relief. Instant relief cannot be a long-term thing. If you were affected this year, it is not guaranteed you will [be affected] next year too.
So there is no long-term plan as such. What matters is that the patient gets immediate relief. Whether it is through cooling measures, hydration or emergency medical support, the focus is on stabilising the patient quickly. The Delhi government has systematically arranged for this in hospitals.
In April, dengue numbers were reportedly the highest in five years. Were there any specific interventions from your government to prevent outbreaks?
The April data comes from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi [MCD]. This issue is linked to sanitation. We can say that the Delhi health department is fully prepared. Just like last time, if a patient is admitted, we have enough medicines and beds available. Even if dengue cases rise, the health department is fully prepared. After heatstroke, if dengue becomes the primary issue, our Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and hospitals are ready through disaster-management protocol.
Dengue is closely linked to cleanliness, stagnant water and drainage issues. While sanitation and water management are primarily handled by civic bodies, our focus is on awareness, prevention and treatment preparedness. Through the School Health Scheme and awareness campaigns, we emphasise the importance of cleanliness and prevent water accumulation. We remain in touch with civic bodies, including the MCD, and jointly conduct awareness drives to minimise the risk of outbreaks. Our role is primarily in treatment, and for that we are ready for any emergency response. However, Delhi’s demographics and urban conditions can still lead to such situations.
In the Budget, the Delhi government has announced the Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare (ANMOL) scheme with an allocation of Rs 25 crore, promising 56 free tests for newborns using a single drop of blood. How many hospitals are currently equipped to implement this programme, and how many newborns have benefited so far?
We are currently collecting blood samples at four designated centres—Lok Nayak Hospital [LNJP], Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. These tests are conducted for newborn babies to detect any possible health complications or side effects at an early stage. Blood samples are collected and undergo detailed testing so that if any issue is identified, treatment can begin immediately.
The programme has already started and has been operational since March. The scheme has already covered 96.84 per cent institutional births and shown tangible results despite delays in implementation caused by administrative and financial reconciliation. One hundred and twenty five babies with visible birth defects have been identified and saved; 76 babies have been saved from preventable blindness; five babies were diagnosed with congenital hypothyroidism; three with disorders of sexual differentiation; and, five babies with critical congenital heart disease remain under follow-up treatment. The rollout, however, has slowed due to budgetary transfer issues between the Maulana Azad Medical College and the LNJP, along with pending approvals related to funding reversal, operational clearances, approval for the remaining 43 tests and the creation of 148 manpower positions.
Between April 2025 and 2026, 1,033,361 patients have received treatment under the EWS category in OPD services.
You had promised MRI and computed tomography (CT) scan access across all Delhi government hospitals. The latest data says that of the 36 Delhi government-run hospitals, only three are currently offering in-house MRI services. What is the current status of this rollout?
We have opened the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where we are doing 80-plus tests—actually over 100 tests. We are also opening nine diagnostic centres under the Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) for which the tender has been floated. We are strengthening our hospitals too. All our super-speciality hospitals are expanding diagnostic facilities.
Under the public-private partnership [PPP] model, the tender includes 12 MRI machines, 30 CT scan machines, 20 ultrasound units and X-ray facilities. The cabinet note has already been passed and the process is likely to move forward this week. I admit there was some delay because paperwork and procedures take time in health care. But by the end of August, Delhi’s residents will gradually start getting MRI and CT scan facilities. At LNJP, one more MRI has been installed. Another is coming up at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.
Since this is a PPP model, how much benefit will people actually get? Will they have to pay out of their pockets?
We are currently preparing the rate list under the Central Government Health Scheme rates and we are bringing a very strong model with the support of the Government of India. I would not describe the process as a delay. Our focus has been on ensuring that Delhi residents receive quality health-care services at affordable rates. Once the rates are announced, people will be pleasantly surprised as to how accessible they are.
The Delhi government has identified 56 private hospitals mandated to provide 25 per cent OPD services and 10 per cent IPD (inpatient) beds free of cost to economically weaker section (EWS) patients. How many patients have benefited from the scheme so far and how is the government ensuring that private hospitals are complying with these provisions transparently and consistently?
Since our government came to power, over two lakh more EWS patients have been treated compared to the previous financial year. Between April 2025 and 2026, 1,033,361 patients have received treatment under the EWS category in OPD services, while 56,995 patients were treated in IPD. Our target is to ensure that every common patient under the EWS category receives treatment. We have issued notices to hospitals to ensure compliance. Show-cause notices were sent to 51 hospitals and cancellation notices were also issued to two or three private hospitals. They were instructed to respond, failing which their licences could face cancellation.
One of the key concerns raised by private hospitals during the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme was delayed reimbursements. How many private hospitals have now been empanelled under the scheme in Delhi, and what reforms have been introduced to ensure smoother and timely reimbursement processes?
Ayushman [Bharat] payments now usually take around 20-25 days because the process involves verification. Hospitals generally receive payments within about a month. More than 400 hospitals have now been empanelled under the scheme, out of which 181 are private hospitals. While large-chain hospitals are important, our focus is also on smaller hospitals, which play a crucial role during emergencies. Hospitals are joining the scheme steadily as pending payment issues from previous governments are being resolved. So far, nearly Rs 86 crore has been reimbursed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Transport emissions are considered one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s pollution. Beyond EVs, what stricter measures are you considering?
I do not agree that transport is the biggest contributor to pollution in Delhi. A significant share of pollution also comes from outside the city, including the outside vehicles. We are planning restrictions. We will not allow Bharat Stage [BSIV, V] heavy vehicles to enter Delhi. We are also strict about pollution under control certificates and will take action where necessary. I believe transport-related pollution will significantly reduce in the coming days. Our EV policy is also on the anvil. Delhi already has the largest EV bus fleet in India.
The previous government delayed the EV subsidy payment, not us. As soon as we received certified copies, we released the payments. More than 20,000 people have already received payments from us, and as certifications come in, payments will also continue. The previous government promised subsidies, but did not pay. We are clearing not only our liabilities but theirs too.
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As the minister of electronics and information technology (IT), you have spoken about using technology to bridge the gap between citizens and governance. In practical terms, what does “digital governance” mean for an ordinary resident of Delhi?
It means every person should get better facilities through Digital India and IT. They should have complete information and easy access to services. That is what I believe.