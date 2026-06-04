CBSE OSM Evaluation Controversy: Technical Glitches, Blurry Answer Sheets and Students’ Distrust in Digital Marking

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, amplified statements from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aspirants and students affected by the CBSE controversy, and said their “anger was clearly visible” and that “the dam of their patience has broken”. He also directly targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the CBSE’s OSM system and the contract awarded for it, asking why the contract was allegedly handed to COEMPT, “a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena”. Gandhi said, “The youth of the country will no longer tolerate the Modi government’s corruption and indifference” and accused the government of “ruining the futures of lakhs of students”. Pradhan defended the CBSE’s procurement process, accused Gandhi of opposing Digital India initiatives and urged leaders not to heighten students’ anxiety while taking responsibility for the inconvenience caused.