How Coaching Centres Have Come to Play Such a Big Role in a Student's Life

Entrance examinations have become the primary gateway to higher education in India, including the NEET for medicine, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering and the CUET for many universities, though some institutions continue to conduct their own tests. As students navigate admissions, experts say many students struggle with limited career guidance and remain focused on conventional pathways such as engineering and medicine. It is in this gap that a different kind of coaching has emerged. Mohammad Nayyar Azam, 23, a recent master’s graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia, coaches aspiring media students for the university’s entrance examinations, helping them build reading habits, improve language skills, follow current affairs and develop critical thinking over six to seven months. Azam believes that one of the biggest failures of India’s education system is that it does not encourage students to imagine careers beyond a narrow set of professions. “Nobody tells them that they can pursue other professions. These possibilities are never discussed,” he says.