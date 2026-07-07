Tour De France 2026: Wildfire Threat Fails To Stop Tadej Pogacar's Masterclass In Stage 3

Tadej Pogacar produced a trademark mountain attack to win Stage 3 of the 2026 Tour de France, claiming victory on the 195.9km route from Granollers in Spain to Les Angles in France and taking over the yellow jersey. UAE Team Emirates controlled the race throughout before Isaac del Toro delivered a crucial lead-out on the final climb, allowing the defending champion to surge clear in the closing kilometres. Jonas Vingegaard finished second, two seconds behind Pogacar, while the Slovenian moved into the overall race lead on countback. The stage was also overshadowed by raging wildfires near the finish, forcing organisers to ban spectators from the final 40km for safety reasons. Alex Baudin claimed the King of the Mountains jersey after an impressive breakaway, while Arnaud De Lie abandoned the race due to illness.

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Tour de France Cycling race third stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles , France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage gallery Pogačar yellow jersey 2026
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after winning the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles , France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tadej Pogačar Stage 3 win Les Angles
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles , France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage highlights-Alex Baudin
France's Alex Baudin wearing the best climber's dotted jersey celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles , France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles , France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar sprints
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar sprints to cross the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles , France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage highlights
Riders in the breakaway pedal during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Pogačar vs Vingegaard stage 3
Riders in the breakaway pedal during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage highlights
Firefighters watch riders during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage pictures
Spectator cheer the riders during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage Spectators
Spectators wait for the riders during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage gallery
Riders in the breakaway pedal during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling race third stage photo
A woman takes photos of the riders during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Les Angles Tour de France
The riders pedal during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026
The pack rides during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Granollers and finish in Les Angles, France, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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