Tour De France 2026: Wildfire Threat Fails To Stop Tadej Pogacar's Masterclass In Stage 3
Tadej Pogacar produced a trademark mountain attack to win Stage 3 of the 2026 Tour de France, claiming victory on the 195.9km route from Granollers in Spain to Les Angles in France and taking over the yellow jersey. UAE Team Emirates controlled the race throughout before Isaac del Toro delivered a crucial lead-out on the final climb, allowing the defending champion to surge clear in the closing kilometres. Jonas Vingegaard finished second, two seconds behind Pogacar, while the Slovenian moved into the overall race lead on countback. The stage was also overshadowed by raging wildfires near the finish, forcing organisers to ban spectators from the final 40km for safety reasons. Alex Baudin claimed the King of the Mountains jersey after an impressive breakaway, while Arnaud De Lie abandoned the race due to illness.
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