Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Journey In Photos: From 2006 Debut To 2026 Farewell

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany. He and Lionel Messi of Argentina are the only players to appear in six World Cups. Ronaldo's defining moments include a hat trick against Spain in 2018. He has scored at least one goal in all six World Cups in which he's appeared, something not even Messi has done. The 41-year-old Ronaldo made his final World Cup appearance on Monday, a 1-0 loss to Spain in Arlington, Texas. He ends his career with 11 World Cup goals, which is tied for ninth. His 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal are both records in international soccer.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the World Cup group G soccer match against North Korea in Cape Town, South Africa, June 21, 2010. Portugal won 7-0. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) waves to fans after the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston, June 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay, File
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Ronaldo Through the Years of WCup Soccer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty kick in a shootout against England during the quarterfinal World Cup soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, July 1, 2006. | Photo: AP/Matt Dunham, File
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Ronaldo Through the Years of WCup Soccer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winning penalty kick during a shoot out against England at a quarterfinal World Cup soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, July 1, 2006. Portugal won 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout. | Photo: AP/Matt Dunham, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Helder Postiga jump for the ball against England's Rio Ferdinand during a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, July 1, 2006. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Tiago's goal against North Korea during their World Cup group G soccer match in Cape Town, South Africa, June 21, 2010. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his team's second goal against Ghana during the group G World Cup soccer match in Brasilia, Brazil, June 26, 2014. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Ghana's Jonathan Mensah helps Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo get up after he missed a chance to score during the group G World Cup soccer match in Brasilia, Brazil, June 26, 2014. | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal against Spain during the group B match at the World Cup in Sochi, Russia, June 15, 2018. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks to score his side's equalizing goal during the group B World Cup match between against Spain in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo Through the Years of WCup Soccer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's second goal at the World Cup group B soccer match against Spain in Sochi, Russia, June 15, 2018. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Fans watch on a giant screen as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during the group B match between Portugal and Spain, at the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2018. | Photo: AP/Felipe Dana, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot during the World Cup group H soccer match against Ghana in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 24, 2022. | Photo: AP /Francisco Seco, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match against Uzbekistan in Houston, June 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) leads his team's players onto the field to warm up ahead of their World Cup Group K soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., June 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell, File
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Cristiano Ronaldos World Cup Journey
Photographers capture Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) leaving the pitch after the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston, June 23, 2026. | Photo: AP /Karen Warren, File
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