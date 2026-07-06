'Kill Trump': Fury Erupts as Iran's Biggest Crowd Yet Turns Out for Khamenei's Funeral

Khamenei was killed in the February strikes that triggered the conflict, which formally ended last month under a preliminary peace agreement leaving Iran's clerical government in place and claiming a measure of victory through its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has also declared victory, though several of the goals he stated at the outset of the conflict, including dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile programmes and ending its regional influence, remain unmet. He said at the weekend that peace negotiations had been delayed by a week owing to the funeral proceedings.