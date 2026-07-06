Iran Thanks India for Support at Ayatollah Khamenei's State Funeral

The Iranian Embassy in India thanked the Indian government, political leaders and citizens for attending Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's state funeral.
It described the gesture as a powerful expression of solidarity.
Iran said the participation reflected the deep historical, cultural and civilisational ties between the two countries and would serve as a foundation for strengthening bilateral relations.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has thanked the Indian government, its official delegation, political leaders and citizens for participating in the state funeral of the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
In a public statement, the embassy described India's presence during the period of national mourning as a powerful display of diplomatic solidarity, saying the gesture had further strengthened the centuries-old civilisational ties between New Delhi and Tehran.
“The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect,” the embassy said. “They regard it as a precious testament to the enduring ties… and as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding friendship between our two countries."
The embassy also acknowledged the wide-ranging Indian participation in the funeral ceremonies, stating: "The esteemed presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, eminent scholars, intellectuals, and leaders of India's diverse faiths and religious communities at these solemn ceremonies reflected the deep historical, cultural, and human bonds between our two nations. It also stood as a powerful expression of mutual respect and sincere solidarity with the people of Iran during this time of national mourning."
India sent a high-level official delegation to the heavily fortified Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla complex in Tehran to pay its respects.
The Indian delegation was led by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, who joined world leaders and foreign dignitaries in conveying condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.
The funeral ceremonies also drew participation from across India's political spectrum. Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid attended on behalf of his party, while Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also took part, expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and praising the warmth and hospitality extended by Iranian officials during the period of mourning.
The six-day state funeral procession, held from July 4 to July 9 across the key religious centres of Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Mashhad, has drawn millions of mourners to the streets. The procession also brought together Iran's top leadership, with many of the country's senior officials making their first public appearance since the war began in late February.