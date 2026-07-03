Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral: India, Global Leaders to Attend Iran State Ceremonies

Iran will conduct the state funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9, 2026, in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad.
The funeral, originally scheduled for March, was postponed due to the outbreak of the Iran war following Khamenei's assassination on February 28, 2026.
India's official delegation, comprising Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, will travel to Iran to attend the ceremonies.
Iran will hold the state funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9, 2026. Ceremonies will take place across Tehran, Qom and Mashhad. The funeral was originally scheduled for March. Authorities postponed the event due to the Iran war that erupted following Khamenei's assassination on February 28, 2026.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that delegations from around 100 countries, including heads of government, parliamentary speakers, foreign ministers, special envoys and other political delegations, are expected to attend the ceremonies. Millions of mourners are anticipated to participate across the three cities to commemorate the late leader.
Global Leaders Gather
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will attend the funeral accompanied by a high-level delegation, the country's foreign ministry stated. China will be represented by He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
India's official delegation consists of Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the delegation will travel to Iran on Friday. India's Foreign Ministry stated the high-level representation reflects the importance of the long-standing ties between the two nations.
Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid departed on Thursday to represent India's Congress party. Iran had extended an invitation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera, prompting Khurshid's travel to the burial ceremonies.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will attend as President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, as per news reports. Other confirmed attendees include Georgia's President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. Iranian officials said representatives from more than 30 countries along with religious leaders from over 90 countries are expected at the funeral. Two senior Taliban officials from Afghanistan, including the deputy prime minister and acting foreign minister, will also participate.
Questions Over Mojtaba
Uncertainty surrounds whether Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will make his first public appearance since the war began. Iranian government sources indicate he is unlikely to attend the funeral due to security concerns.
Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously wounded in the February 28 strike that killed his father. He has not appeared publicly since that attack. Iranian officials said he is recovering from his injuries and continues to direct Tehran's negotiations with Washington solely through written statements.
An appearance at the funeral would mark his first public sighting since the conflict started. His absence is expected to fuel further questions regarding his health and leadership.