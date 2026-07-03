Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral: India, Global Leaders to Attend Iran State Ceremonies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will attend as President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, as per news reports. Other confirmed attendees include Georgia's President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. Iranian officials said representatives from more than 30 countries along with religious leaders from over 90 countries are expected at the funeral. Two senior Taliban officials from Afghanistan, including the deputy prime minister and acting foreign minister, will also participate.