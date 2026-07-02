Pakistan Says US-Iran Talks To Resume After Khamenei Funeral

Pakistan and Qatar said separate meetings with U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha made "positive progress" on implementing the June 18 Memorandum of Understanding aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.
Islamabad and Doha remain key mediators between Washington and Tehran as both sides seek to build on the ceasefire agreement despite lingering tensions and intermittent military exchanges.
Pakistan said on Thursday that mediators from Islamabad and Qatar had concluded separate meetings with U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha, reporting "positive progress" on several aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month and agreeing to continue talks.
The United States and Iran signed the MoU on June 18 to restore peace in West Asia, followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.
"Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today (Thursday), with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit," Pakistan's Foreign Office said.
While no date was announced for the next round of negotiations, the two sides agreed to resume discussions after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," the statement said.
Khamenei, who ruled Iran for more than three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of large-scale US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.
His funeral ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7, with the final burial taking place in Mashhad on July 9.
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson issued an identical statement earlier on Thursday.
Pakistan and Qatar have been mediating between Washington and Tehran as the two sides seek to build on the ceasefire agreement despite continuing tensions and periodic military exchanges.