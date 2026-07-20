Taiwan Reports Significant Surge in Chinese Vessel Activity Near Its Waters

Taiwan recorded 55 Chinese coast guard and research vessel sightings in June signaling intensified pressure around the island.
China is using its coast guard for “lawfare” tactics, such as querying merchant ships.
It is seen as an attempt to assert claims and change the regional status quo.
Taiwan has noted a marked increase in Chinese coast guard and research vessels operating around the island throughout June. In response, Taipei is preparing drills to simulate potential Chinese escalations along its Pacific coastline, according to data from the Taiwan Coast Guard and statements from officials.
The island recorded 55 sightings of Chinese government vessels, encompassing both coast guard and research ships, in June — a jump from 30 in May. This represents an 83% rise compared to the previous month and a 120% increase from the 25 sightings logged in June of last year. The count does not include activity near Taiwan-controlled islands close to the Chinese mainland.
These developments highlight the expanding use of China’s coast guard as a key tool in Beijing’s intensified pressure tactics against Taiwan. The moves have drawn concern from Taipei and several Western countries, including the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.
Officials view the heightened presence as preparation for a serious contingency: disrupting Taiwan’s vital Pacific supply routes with its allies.
“If the situation escalates to a blockade — or what would already amount to a quasi-war — we have plans to work with the navy to jointly protect Taiwan’s lifeline sea routes,” said a senior Taiwan Coast Guard official, speaking on condition of anonymity during a briefing.
“We have anticipated this scenario not only through tabletop exercises but also through live drills,” the official continued.
Neither China’s defence ministry nor its Taiwan Affairs Office responded immediately to requests for comment.
China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and does not recognise the island’s sovereignty. In contrast, Taipei asserts that Beijing has no legitimate claim over the self-governing democratic island or its surrounding waters, and that only the people of Taiwan can determine their own future.
Some of the Chinese coast guard ships operating in the area were previously naval destroyers that have been repurposed and repainted, according to a senior Taiwan Coast Guard official. Their larger size, greater endurance, and advanced military capabilities make them a more formidable presence compared to standard coast guard vessels.
These ships are increasingly operating in pairs just beyond Taiwan’s economic exclusion zone in the Pacific — a vast expanse that heavily taxes Taiwan’s relatively small coast guard fleet.
“This places a major strain on the capacity of Taiwan’s coast guard vessels,” the official noted.
Another senior official characterised the operations as an “expansion” aimed at altering the current status quo in the region.
Chinese coast guard vessels have also begun broadcasting inquiries to passing merchant ships regarding their port entry and exit details. While this has created pressure on commercial traffic, no vessels have altered their courses so far, officials reported.
In response, Taiwan has transmitted messages urging the ships to continue normal navigation and disregard the Chinese communications.
“It knows it has no jurisdiction now, so it is trying to create something out of nothing,” said the second official, also speaking anonymously.
(inputs from Reuters)